‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams Is Still Single Since Her Split From Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams found love with Zac Clark on her season of The Bachelorette. But since their split, the reality star has been single. And she recently revealed how she’s been using this time to focus on her well-being.

Tayshia Adams | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Tayshia Adams broke up with Zac Clark after getting engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’

Adams met Clark on season 16 of The Bachelorette. The two formed a strong connection early on. And by the end of the season, they confessed their love for each other and got engaged.

But in 2021, Adams and Clark announced they were calling it quits after a year together. Following the split, Adams steered clear of Bachelor Nation. And in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she noted that she was done with the franchise.

“I have to say, at least, that time really served me,” Adams told host Drew Barrymore. “It’s taken up a lot of ‘me time’ for the last four years. I’m ready to just do the next thing — it’s a pause.”

❤️ to send @tayshia and Zac ALL the love!! Thanks for watching #TheBachelorette ? pic.twitter.com/mLWJeWQaOS — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 23, 2020

Tayshia Adams has been single ever since she split with Zac Clark

Adams has been focusing on herself following her split from Clark. And she revealed that she’s been happily single ever since. “People really want me to be in a couple relationships,” Adams told US Weekly:

“My biggest priority, truthfully, I’ve said it before, I know people don’t believe me, but it was really just working on me … just kind of finding my own [way] in New York City … but also focusing on the things that really make me happy, which are my philanthropy efforts, and I really love the fashion industry as well, [and] fitness and my mental health.”

starting to feel like summer nights in the city baby!! pic.twitter.com/QUJRTNxVGC — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) May 13, 2022

But Adams isn’t just focusing on herself. After a recent visit to Moldova, the 32-year-old is raising money for Ukraine with her All Things Possible Purse. “I really wanted to come up with something for them to get more funds for the Ukraine crisis fund,” Adams explained.

“So we came up with getting this handmade woven purse and with each donation for the purse, the money goes straight to the fund so that they can properly allocate it.”

“When you donate, you get a cute purse in return,” she added. “It’s a really cool token to take with you to kind of remember what cause you donated to and to remind yourself, like, just to love on each other and just to be a good human when you can.”

‘The Bachelorette’ star wants to keep any future relationships ‘under wraps’

Adams isn’t dating anyone currently. But after her very public romance and breakup via The Bachelorette, she hopes to keep her next relationship a little more private.

“I think that’s another lesson I’ve learned … I really wanna protect that in the future, and kind of, maybe, keep it quiet and under wraps for a minute and then maybe let the people in on the news after a little while,” Adams said in her chat with US Weekly. “People are private investigators. I don’t even know how they figure out half the things they do now.”