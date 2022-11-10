‘The Bachelorette’: Would Teddi Wright Return to Bachelor Nation as a Lead?

Teddi Wright didn’t find love on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But would the reality star return as the lead on The Bachelorette if given the chance?

Teddi Wright | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Teddi Wright chose to leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Wright first appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor. After she was eliminated in week 7, she expressed her interest in meeting The Bachelorette star Andrew Spencer.

In the weeks leading up to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Spencer and Wright suggested they hoped to meet each other on the beach and explore a potential connection. The two met in Paradise and finally got to go on a date.

During the first rose ceremony, Spencer gave Wright his rose, which she accepted. However, the next day, she told Spencer that she wasn’t sure if things would work out between them. And she decided to leave Paradise without saying goodbye to anyone.

Awww, Teddi Bear <3 Get ready for more #BachelorInParadise Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu pic.twitter.com/DVCKtT4V76 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 1, 2022

Wright hasn’t revealed exactly what prompted her to leave the show. But in a recent Instagram post, the 25-year-old hinted that it might have been due to a toxic situation.

“Something I’m proud of learning: 1. Leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me,” she wrote. “2. Sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them. Excited for this next chapter and what the rest of the year will bring.”

Would Teddi Wright be a lead on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Wright is serious about finding love and getting married. And after her appearance on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, some may wonder if she would consider being the lead of The Bachelorette.

But in a confessional on her last Bachelor in Paradise episode, Wright shared her disdain with the reality show process. And her sentiments suggest she does not want to find love via The Bachelor franchise.

your honor they're slaying pic.twitter.com/YMZhbNwTyH — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 30, 2022

“I want to get married, and I want to have kids,” Wright shared in a confessional. “I want to go home and move past this and find that person — I feel so bad … I just want to go now. I know you wanted me to find love here, and I get that, but, like, I’m just not.”

If she became ‘The Bachelorette,’ Teddi Wright would be the 1st virgin lead

When Wright joined The Bachelor, she was open about her choice to remain a virgin until she was ready. And she noted that it was something she shared with everyone she dated.

“I’m very open about that,” Wright explained during a January 2022 appearance on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast. “I have no issues about saying that [and] I [have said] that really early on with guys that I’ve dated in the past. I tell everyone that I know. “

“Here’s to taking a shot at love” ?? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/1VBDaVSbWq — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 28, 2022

“I’m not a very stereotypical virgin, no one really expects that I am,” she added. “I’m not waiting until marriage, so it’s a little bit different than other people that are virgins.”

If Wright does The Bachelorette, she could be the first virgin lead. But with her lack of enthusiasm for the process, it’s quite likely that will never happen.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Why Did Teddi Wright Call Herself ‘Teddi the Virgin’?