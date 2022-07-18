‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Termayne Harper? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

The Bachelorette Season 19 kicked off with an exciting premiere on July 11. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey met a large group of interesting men, but there was hardly time for the ladies to get to know each of them. The Bachelorette 2022 contestant Termayne Harper didn’t get a lot of screen time in the first episode. Luckily we have everything you need to know about his age, Instagram handle, real job, and more.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about Termayne Harper and The Bachelorette Season 19 in 2022.]

Termayne Harper, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Termayne Harper on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

According to his bio on ABC, “Termayne is an energetic guy with a big personality. He is a self-made entrepreneur who is not afraid to be bold and say what’s on his mind.” Termayne is looking for a woman who is loyal, intelligent, respectful, and funny “because nothing turns him on more than a woman who can take a joke,” his bio continues.

He also hopes for a woman who “can talk crypto with him.” In fact, Termayne’s job occupation when he appeared on night 1 of The Bachelorette Season 19 was listed as “crypto guy.” Since this isn’t much of a job description, here’s what we know about what Termayne does for work.

Termayne Harper is a 28-year-old CEO

Termayne is a 28-year-old contestant on The Bachelorette from Naperville, IL. According to his LinkedIn account, Termayne is the Chief Executive Officer at The Doji Club, a company that specializes in stock and crypto education services. Termayne has held his current position for the past year and a half.

According to the Doji Club’s website, the company’s mission is to “educate traders and share different trading strategies and experiences in a family-oriented environment.” The website continues, “We offer access to an educational community that allows you to not only learn at your own pace but also make money by simply following the trades posted if you would like. It’s truly the best of both worlds!”

Termayne also holds a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness/Agricultural Business Operations from the University of Kentucky. He was a part of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity during his time in school.

What is ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Termayne Harper’s Instagram?

The Bachelorette fans can find Termayne Harper’s Instagram under the handle @mayne_event, though he doesn’t have a ton of photos to go through. Termayne did, however, post a photo from night 1 of the 2022 season of The Bachelorette.

When Termayne stepped out of the limo, he dropped a microphone into Gabby’s hands. Termayne joked about his entrance on Instagram, writing, “Who else cringed when they saw that mic drop?” During night 1, Gabby and Rachel canceled the rose ceremony. They sent home Roby, Justin, and Joey. Everyone else, including Termayne, made it through to night 2.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

