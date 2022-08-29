‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight: ‘Men Tell All’ Start Time, Which Guys Appear, and Who Starts Drama

The Bachelorette returns tonight, Aug. 29, 2022, with a special two-part episode. First up, fans watch as Aven Jones takes Rachel Recchia to his hometown to meet his family. Then, the spotlight is on the men from Gabby Windey and Rachel’s season as they take the stage for the “Men Tell All.” Here’s everything you need to know from start time, who appears, and most importantly, who starts drama.

Gabby and Rachel during the ‘Men Tell All’ episode | ABC/Craig Sjodin

What time does ‘The Bachelorette’ start tonight?

ABC kicks things off right at 8:00 p.m. EST. In the first half of The Bachelorette episode tonight, Aven and Rachel enjoy a Hometown Date in Salem, Massachusettes. The couple visits the “Love Witch of Salem,” where she offers to perform her favorite love spell on them. But when the table holding the candles the Love With needs for the magic crashes to the ground, it leaves Rachel wondering whether or not that’s a sign she and Aven aren’t meant to be after all.

Which guys appear on the ‘Men Tell All?’

Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette has been filled with dramatic moments. This season has had a rocky road, from guys rejecting the ladies to flipping from one woman to the other. In the “Men Tell All” tonight, host Jesse Palmer puts the spotlight on the guys.

According to Bachelorette spoiler guru Reality Steve, Gabby’s guy, Nate Mitchell, spends plenty of time in the hot seat. Earlier in the season, two women came forward and claimed that Nate dated them both at the same time. However, that’s not the worst of it. Nate also hid the fact that he has a daughter from one of them. This led to fans of the show calling Nate out for his bad behavior, and that gets addressed tonight during the “Men Tell All.”

Tyler Norris, Ethan Kang, Roby Sobieski, Logan Palmer, James “Meatball” Clark, Mario Vassall, Termayne Harper, Jordan Helman, Jacob Rapini, Jordan Vandergriff, Alec Garza, Quincy Williams, and Spencer Swies also appear. Reality Steve also reports that Tyler and Logan also spend some time in the hot seat.

Truths will be revealed TONIGHT at 8/7c on #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll. Watch it all go down on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/VZwhATT6fq — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 29, 2022

Who starts drama during the ‘Men Tell All’ episode of ‘The Bachelorette?’

It looks like much of tonight’s focus during The Bachelorette’s “Men Tell All” episode lands on Nate. After the allegations from his ex-girlfriends came out, most of Bachelor Nation wants to hear his reasoning. However, apparently, Roby starts some drama as well. Rachel and Gabby eliminated Roby on the first night this season, so it’s surprising to hear he has anything to say about what happened on the show, considering he missed the majority of it. It sounds like he just wants his fifteen minutes of fame during the “Men Tell All,” but you’ll have to wait and see for yourself.

Tune in to tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette to watch everything unfold on ABC!

