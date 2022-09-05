Is ‘The Bachelorette’ On Tonight, Sept. 5, 2022? The Fantasy Suites Schedule Mixes Things Up

Happy Labor Day, folks! With the holiday, some of you might wonder whether or not The Bachelorette is on tonight, Sept. 5, 2022. This season’s Fantasy Suite episodes mix things up a bit. We have all the information you need including whether or not the show returns tonight, when to watch, and what to expect for the next episodes with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

[WARNING: This article contains potential spoiler information for the remaining episode of The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel.]

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on tonight, Sept. 5, 2022?

This season of The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel has stuck to a regular schedule over the summer, but with the remaining episodes come a few changes. The Bachelorette returns tonight with the first of the Fantasy Suite episodes. However, producers split the Fantasy Suite dates into two episodes. So, while tonight’s episode starts at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, fans also get a bonus episode tomorrow, Sept. 6, 2022.

The Bachelorette’s “Men Tell All” episode didn’t show the Rose Ceremony for the women’s remaining men. That likely means tonight’s episode kicks off with the Rose Ceremony before heading into the Fantasy Suites segment.

We don’t know who gets the Fantasy Suite Dates

Because the Aug. 20, 2022 episode showed no Rose Ceremony, fans still don’t have confirmation on who makes it to Gabby and Rachel’s Fantasy Suite Dates. However, thanks to Reality Steve, we have a good idea.

According to Reality Steve, Aven Jones and Tino Franco remain as Rachel’s final two men, with Zach Shallcross finishing in third place. The reality TV blogger wrote, “What I can say about Zach is this. His conversation with Jesse in Mexico where Jesse is telling him he needs to tell Rachel the truth happens after his overnight date, and I can’t tell you the exact wording because I don’t know, but that’s essentially Zach eliminating himself. Whether it’s him telling Rachel he’s not ready, or that it’s too serious and he’s not there yet with her, like I said, don’t know his wording. But that convo with Jesse is a pre-cursor to Zach telling Rachel something that eliminates him at final 3. Aven is your final 2 guy.”

‘The Bachelorette’ previews hint at Gabby Windey leaving single

As for Gabby, Reality Steve believes Jason Alabaster and Erich Schwer end up as her final two men, but it looks like Jason leaves at the final two. Reality Steve doesn’t have confirmation on this, however, so it’s not 100% set in stone. He seems fairly confident in it happening, though.

Some footage shows Gabby walking alone on the beach in Mexico while crying. Later, during a confessional, she wonders out loud if she can be loved, which hints at Gabby possibly leaving The Bachelorette single. However, this seems like clever editing and dramatic clips to create excitement for the final episodes.

Reality Steve revealed in August that both women leave this show engaged. Tino proposes to Rachel in the finale, while Erich proposes to Gabby.

Tune in to ABC on Monday nights for new episodes of The Bachelorette, and check back in with Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your latest Bachelor Nation news!

