‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight: Start Time, How Long, and Spoilers About Who Gabby and Rachel Take on One-on-One Dates This Week

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiered on July 11, 2022, and this season features not one but two women as the leads. Clayton Echard broke both of their hearts during his season of The Bachelor, but the producers decided to give them their own chance at calling the shots. So, how long is The Bachelorette tonight, and when does it start? We have answers to both of those questions. Plus, we know who Gabby and Rachel take on their first One-on-One Dates of the season.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette episode tonight, July 18, 2022.]

A production still from ‘The Bachelorette’ episode tonight July 18, 2022. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

How long is ‘The Bachelorette’ tonight, and when does it start?

After a four-month break after Clayton’s season of The Bachelor ended, fans were more than ready to dive back into The Bachelorette. The series airs new episodes every Monday night on ABC. Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette has a runtime of two hours and starts at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Don’t fret if you don’t have access to traditional cable. Fans with a Hulu Live premium subscription can watch the episode of The Bachelorette as it airs tonight. If you have a basic subscription to Hulu, the episodes become available to stream the following day after they air.

What happens in ‘The Bachelorette’ tonight?

The previews for this week’s episode of The Bachelorette feature Rachel and Gabby sitting through a “beauty pageant” group date. The men strut their stuff for the ladies, and it looks like a lot of speedos are involved.

ABC’s synopsis reads, “Following last week’s shocking canceled rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel surprise the 29 men left at the mansion by daring them to compete in a swimsuit pageant in order to earn one of six spots at the group date after-party. The next morning, Rachel takes off for her first one-on-one with a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience, followed by a surprise musical performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young. Then, after a helicopter ride above Los Angeles and a steamy hot tub session, Gabby begins to let her walls down during her own one-on-one. Back at the mansion, when bold assumptions are revealed at the cocktail party, Rachel and Gabby continue to prove to the men that they are in control of their own journeys.”

Spoilers for tonight’s episode include who Gabby and Rachel take on their One-on-One Dates.

Most seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette come with plenty of spoilers from Reality Steve. However, the reality TV blogger hasn’t had as much luck this season regarding who Gabby and Rachel pick for their final choices. That’s not to say he didn’t get any spoilers. Reality Steve revealed a few of them before the season premiered regarding when the season started filming. Plus, he also determined that both women would choose from the same pool of men and each of their top four choices.

Recently, Reality Steve revealed who gets the first One-on-One Date with each of the ladies this season of The Bachelorette. In his most recent roundup podcast, he announced Rachel chose Jordan Vandergriff for her first date. Their date includes the Zero-G Experience. On the other hand, Gabby asks Nate Mitchell to accompany her on her One-on-One. Gabby and Nate take a helicopter ride and spend some time in the hot tub together.

Tune in on Monday nights to ABC for all-new episodes of The Bachelorette starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.

