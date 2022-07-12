‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Tyler Norris? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

Tyler Norris is one of the men vying for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s hearts in The Bachelorette Season 19. Here’s everything you need to know about The Bachelorette 2022 contestant, including Tyler’s Instagram, age, and his real job. Also, find out how far Tyler’s journey takes him in Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about Tyler Norris and The Bachelorette Season 19 in 2022.]

Tyler Norris | ABC

Who is Tyler Norris on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

Tyler, also referred to as the “Italian Stallion,” hopes to find the love of his life on The Bachelorette. According to his ABC biography, Tyler “isn’t afraid to be over the top and says that he wants the kind of connection that is so profound, others will say that it’s the kind of love you only see in movies.”

Tyler is looking for a woman who is “fun, reliable, open-minded, and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family.” Additionally, he wants someone willing to be vulnerable and open up — “no surprises please.”

Additionally, Tyler hopes to visit every Major League Baseball stadium in his lifetime and loves country music. He is admittedly “not a good multitasker,” which doesn’t bode well for dating two women simultaneously.

Tyler Norris is a 25-year-old small business owner

The Bachelorette Season 19 contestant is from Wildwood, New Jersey and the owner of a company called Spirit Ball. According to Tyler’s LinkedIn, he previously worked for Enterprise Rent-A-Car and BoxIt-Fitness. His professional profile also lists experience working as a Games Operator on the Wildwood boardwalk.

Tyler studied at Cabrini University. He majored in Business Management and minored in Exercise Science.

‘The Bachelorette’s Tyler Norris’ Instagram

The Bachelorette fans can find Tyler on Instagram under the handle @tylerjnorris9. His Instagram bio features the Taco Bell slogan: “Live Mas.” Tyler posts quite frequently on the photo-sharing app. Most of his posts are solo shots, but he also posts photos with friends on the beach.

Like many of the other men from The Bachelorette Season 19, Tyler posted about being part of the show on June 8, 2022. “Monday night wine nights?” he captioned his headshot. “Tune in at ABC starting July 11 for this season of #thebachelorette. Very lucky to have met two of the most incredible women and some amazing guys so don’t miss out on this journey to unfold!”

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoiler: Tyler N. is one of Rachel’s final four

According to spoiler king Reality Steve, Rachel chooses Tyler as one of her final four men this season. Tyler took Rachel out on a hometown date in Wildwood, New Jersey in April 2022.

Whether or not Tyler makes it to the finale with Rachel is unclear. Tune in Monday nights to see more of Tyler and Rachel’s journey in The Bachelorette Season 19.

Watch new episodes of The Bachelorette Monday nights beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you don’t subscribe to cable, episodes can be streamed the next day on Hulu with a subscription.

Keep up with the latest regarding Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette here at Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Host Jesse Palmer Teases Rules Will Be ‘Broken’ During Unprecedented Season 19