‘The Bachelorette’: Who Got Rachel’s First Impression Rose this Season?

The Bachelorette premiered on July 11, 2022, and this time the producers decided to shake things up with two leads. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey both got their hearts broken during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Now, they get a shot of their own at love as they decide between over 30 different men. So, who got Rachel’s First Impression Rose during the premiere episode of The Bachelorette?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers regarding who got Rachel’s First Impression Rose on this season of The Bachelorette.]

Tino got Rachel’s First Impression Rose. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Over 30 guys showed up on ‘The Bachelorette’ to try their hand at winning Gabby and Rachel’s hearts

This season of The Bachelorette might rank as one of the most complicated seasons ever. The show previously teased two Bachelorettes with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, but that was really only to start. The men of that season voted on which lady they wanted as the lead, and the episodes continued from there. In this season, both Gabby and Rachel will compete side-by-side for their choice. However, that lends itself to certain complications we’re sure The Bachelorette producers are frothing at the mouth over the possibilities. What if they fall in love with the same man? Will either of them get rejected by one of the men for the other woman? It’s a lot.

However, because the show is running with the whole two leads thing, they had to bring in several different men to create a large enough dating pool. This season of The Bachelorette allows Rachel and Gabby to choose from 32 different men, which is two more than what previous Bachelorette Hannah Brown had. But, did the producers get their secret wish of drama between the ladies on the first night, and who got Rachel and Gabby’s first impression roses?

Who got Rachel’s First Impression Rose on ‘The Bachelorette’ this season?

Rachel connected with a few of the men on the first night. She really enjoyed hers and Logan’s conversation, but it disappointed her when he didn’t go in for the kiss. Hayden Markowitz, our rumored villain of the season, impressed Rachel with a birthday card, but Tino Franco really swept her off her feet.

Many of the men brought up their time on Clayton’s season throughout the night, and neither of the women appreciated the guys poking at old wounds, no matter how innocent. However, Tino told Rachel he hoped to change her opinion of stairs (Rachel sobbed on a staircase during Clayton’s season) and kissed her. That move won him the spot, and he got Rachel’s First Impression Rose at the end of the night.

Tino Franco makes it to Rachel’s top four this season

It looks like Tino continues to make Rachel swoon in the coming weeks, even after he got her First Impression Rose. Thanks to Reality Steve, we know he makes it to Rachel’s top four. The previews for this season of The Bachelorette show Rachel and Tino kissing in a couple of different clips. This bodes well for the general contractor from Playa Del Ray, California.

Reality Steve doesn’t know the winner for either of the women this season, which might disappoint some viewers. However, it lets us watch all of the romance play out on our television screens.

Tune in to new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC.

