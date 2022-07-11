‘The Bachelorette’: Why Season 19 Was ‘Hell’ to Film

The Bachelorette Season 19 is going to be unlike any other that’s come before it. For the first time in the ABC reality show’s history, two bachelorettes will date the same pool of men and be on a season-long “journey” to finding a husband. But according to former Bachelor Nick Viall, adding a second bachelorette was a last-minute change. And that decision ended up making the season “hell” to film.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Raymond Hall/GC Images

A significant part of ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 will take place on a cruise ship

After Clayton Echard’s crazy Bachelor finale, runners-up Gabby Windey, 31, and Rachel Recchia, 26, were announced as the two bachelorettes in the upcoming season. According to Reality Steve, every guy in the house had the ability to date both women and vice versa.

The insider says there was a first night rose ceremony, and the first group and one-on-one dates take place in Los Angeles. Then, after the third rose ceremony, the group will head to Europe for a cruise.

The Bachelorettes and their suitors will reportedly fly to UK Portsmouth and board the Virgin Voyage cruise, which is where they will remain while in Europe. The cruise will serve as both their lodging and transportation, and will go to Le Havre, France, Bruges, Belgium, and then Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall claims season 19 was ‘hell’ to film

On a recent episode of his podcast Viall Files, former Bachelor Nick Viall confirmed that part of The Bachelorette Season 19 was filmed on a cruise ship, which he found intriguing.

“I’ve heard it’s going to be very different. And it’s going to have a Paradise feel to it,” he added, referring to the Bachelor in Paradise spinoff. “It is on a cruise ship — part of it. I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it’s gonna be really interesting, but very different,” Viall said, per Us Weekly. “I, for one, am intrigued!”

Viall also revealed that his sources told him the season was “hell to film” because they decided to add a second bachelorette at the very last second. Even though they had only planned to have one.

“So the scheduling was for one bachelorette. They had to jam it all in,” Viall explained. “They hope they never do it again. Just because of the logistics. I think a cruise ship probably was the challenge.”

The waters get rough during ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Rumor has it that the cruise ship also caused problems for the shoot because it hit rough waters. And the logistics of having two bachelorettes compared to one really caused problems behind the scenes.

As for what goes down after the cruise, it’s not yet known what the format will be for the hometown visits, or how many each bachelorette will get. However, spoilers have been revealed for both Gabby and Rachel’s final four. And, they don’t intersect at all.

“My understanding is early on, they’re very much going to be dividing up the men, like, each will basically [have] their respective season,” Viall revealed.

“It would be like if two friends go to a bar and after the first night, they just decide — or go to a party and be like, ‘Who are you into?’ And they just kind of just decide. I think they really are going out of their way to not pit two women against one another.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.

