‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Zach Shallcross? Instagram, Real Job, and Age of Gabby and Rachel’s Cast Member in 2022

One of the men from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette Season 19 is Zach Shallcross. Here’s everything you need to know about The Bachelorette 2022 contestant, including Zach’s Instagram, age, and his real job. We also have details about how far Zach makes it in Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about Zach Shallcross and The Bachelorette Season 19 in 2022.]

Zach Shallcross | ABC

Who is Zach Shallcross on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia?

According to Zach’s ABC bio, he’s an “old-fashioned romantic” who loves “his mama, his dogs, and football. Zach’s biography continues:

“… he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick.”

Zach loves to plan surprises — “nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated” — so fans are likely to see Gabby and Rachel be surprised throughout the season. “Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!”

Additionally, Zach’s likes include Spiderman, volleyball, and the Top Gun high five. His dislikes include breakfast. “Eggs don’t agree with him.”

Zach Shallcross is a 25-year-old tech executive

Zach is from Anaheim Hills, California and is 25-years-old. According to his LinkedIn, Zach studied Business Administration at the California Polytechnic State University.

Zach currently works as a Senior Cloud Technology Sales Executive at Oracle. “My role consists of strategically helping business in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer,” he says in his professional bio. He previously worked for the California Mid-State Fair as a Supervisor and was a Sales Operations Assistant for the Gravel Group.

‘The Bachelorette’s Zach Shallcross’ Instagram

The Bachelorette fans can find Zach on Instagram under the handle @zachshall. His social media feed is filled with posts about his friends and family, including an Instagram post from Halloween 2021 where Zach dressed up as his favorite superhero — Spiderman.

“Peter Parker — Part time web-slinger, part time Oracle sales,” he captioned the Instagram post. Zach has also shared posts about The Bachelorette 2022. “And here we go!” he wrote on June 7, 2022 alongside his Bachelorette headshot.

Zach also shared the teaser for The Bachelorette Season 19 to his Instagram Stories on July 11. “Free slurpees and the premiere on the same day???” he wrote.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoiler: Zach S. is one of Rachel’s final four

According to spoiler king Reality Steve, Zach hits it off with Rachel in The Bachelorette 2022. He goes on one of Rachel’s four hometown dates this season. The two spent time together in Orange, California in April 2022.

At publication, it’s unclear if Rachel and Zach make it to finale of The Bachelorette Season 19. Tune in every Monday night to see how Zach and Rachel’s journey ends.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Will Have Some Major Differences Than Past Season With 2 Bachelorettes