‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Movie Review: Colin Farrell Radiates in Martin McDonagh ‘Nice Guy’ Dark Comedy

Writer/director Martin McDonagh makes a substantial return to filmmaking after 2017’s Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri with the dark comedy-drama, The Banshees of Inisherin. He once again pulls out awards-worthy performances from an impressive cast, but it’s his ability to tell a very unique story that is both perpetually absorbing and comically endearing that makes this one of the year’s most unforgettable knock-outs.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ marks the end of a friendship

Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin | Jonathan Hession / Searchlight Pictures

Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) lives with his sister, Siobhan (Kerry Condon), on a remote island off the coast of Ireland. They live a quiet life taking care of their livestock, while Pádraic spends much of his free time with his best friend, Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson). Pádraic is shocked to discover one day that Colm suddenly put an end to their friendship.

The Banshees of Inisherin tells the story of a kind man who’s determined to repair their broken friendship at any cost. As a result, Colm feels the need to put his foot down to show how serious he is about this decision. He gives his long-time friend an ultimatum with brutal, life-long consequences.

The space between morality and mortality

McDonagh sets the status quo in The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic makes his way through the beautiful remote landscape, greeting passersby. However, that world is shattered when Colm refuses to acknowledge him in any meaningful way. Pádraic doesn’t immediately catch on, requiring his buddy to bluntly tell him “I just don’t like you no more,” leaving him with just Siobhan and Jenny the Donkey. He refuses to just let things be, continuously coming up with new reasons to try again.

The story is set in 1923 toward the end of the Irish Civil War. Inisherin’s residents can hear the blasts coming from the mainland, but Pádraic and Colm are unleashing a more psychological civil war amidst their own community. Several of them shift between observer and active participant, as it generates an increasing tension that runs amuck throughout each establishment they run into one another at. Siobhan speaks of the island’s loneliness, which Pádraic initially brushes off, but it’s only so long until isolation begins to weigh heavily on his soul.

The Banshees of Inisherin is largely a conversation piece on the space between mortality and morality, and how they impact one another. McDonagh wisely weaves the two together and uses the art of music to bridge the gap. His screenplay is about the sudden end of a friendship and a battle that unfolds, but there are fascinating character arcs brewing underneath the surface. They strengthen the narrative and give Pádraic, Colm, and Siobhan individual stakes that make them fully-realized characters.

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is a glorious dark comedy with an alluring character study

L-R: Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin and Barry Keoghan as Dominic Kearney | Jonathan Hession / Searchlight Pictures

McDonagh’s narrative unfolds on a remote island and his work with cinematographer Ben Davis fully captures its impossible beauty and desolation. Despite wide open landscapes, the picture often takes on a claustrophobic atmosphere as Pádraic and Colm try to dodge one another’s presence. The colorful exteriors contrast with the dark interiors in a way that successfully captures both the light and the varying shades of Pádraic and Colm’s friendship.

Farrell delivers the best performance of his career as Pádraic. He allows the character’s subtleties to breathe, but he also demonstrates excellent control in his bigger moments. The heart of McDonagh’s narrative is explored through an exquisite monologue about kindness, which Farrell brings to life with zeal. However, Condon is an undeniable powerhouse, consistently stealing scenes in a brilliant fashion.

McDonagh’s fourth feature film feels like it could be an urban legend of sorts. It’s a cautionary tale of friendship, loneliness, and the chances we take to grow. McDonagh’s dark sense of humor compliments the point he’s getting at while instilling an infectious quality. The Banshees of Inisherin is an utterly remarkable blend of drama and black comedy that’s unwavering in its perspectives on what it means to be kind.

The Banshees of Inisherin comes to theaters on Oct. 21.

