‘The Batman’ Actor Robert Pattinson Couldn’t Believe Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne’s Skills in Auditions

Thanks to Twilight, Robert Pattinson shot to fame. However, it locked a certain perception of the actor in people’s minds. When DC announced him as the next Bruce Wayne for Matt Reeves’ The Batman in the DC Extended Universe, fans felt hesitant. Many assumed he must have knocked his The Batman audition out of the park, but Robert Pattinson admitted he never excelled at them and actually felt intimidated by The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Cabaret musical star Eddie Redmayne in auditions.

While Robert Pattinsion, Andrew Garfield, and Eddie Redmayne are all English stars, ‘The Batman’ actor tried hiding his accent

The Batman logo went to Pattinson after Ben Affleck exited after the Zack Snyder Justice League movie. However, while his audition ultimately got him the part, Pattinson admitted that auditions never went too well for him. He would even try to downplay his British accent.

“They’d always question it: ‘We’re worried about the accent…’” he told GQ. “So I used to always come in as a different person, an American. I’d say, ‘Hi, I’m from Michigan.’”

However, after Robert Pattinson played Edward Cullen in Twilight, he became too recognizable for that strategy to work.

“Then, I was doing an audition for Transformers 2, right after Twilight had come out, and I went in as some guy from Denver. And they called my agent and were like, ‘What’s wrong with him? Why was he doing an improv? A really boring improv?’” he said.

Despite his reservations, he was cast as the Dark Knight. The Batman actor Robert Pattinson often went up against two other English actors, Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne, in auditions. And to Pattinson, they always seemed to dominate them.

‘The Batman’ actor Robert Pattinson said ‘Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield were so f***ing good at auditioning’

Matt Reeves’ The Batman stars Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as The Riddler. While Eddie Redmayne never joined The Batman cast, he was interested in playing the villain once.

The Batman star Robert Pattinson could not help but feel threatened at any audition he went to with Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield. He felt like he only secured more roles out of sheer luck.

“If I hadn’t gotten really lucky,” he continued, “and had instead been forced to audition all these years, I wouldn’t have a career at all. I’m so bad it.”

When it came to Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield, though, The Batman actor recognized their talent. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone played a fan-favorite Spider-Man couple. Meanwhile, Redmayne has won various awards, including Academy Awards, Tony Awards, and a Golden Globe Award.

“Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield were so f***ing good at auditioning, it’s just unbelievable. You’d see them, and then if you were waiting outside, you would literally hear casting directors inside going, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God!’ And you’d be like, ‘F***ing hell, who’s inside?’ And Eddie would come out and be like, ‘Hey, mate.’”

The Matt Reeves’ movie actor recalled hearing intense emotions from the audition rooms

So many outstanding actors, from Michael Keaton to Val Kilmer, played the Dark Knight. Bruce Wayne has big shoes to fill. And when The Batman star Robert Pattison finds himself somewhat shaken by the talent Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield, the pressure can be a lot.

“I’d be … thinking it was a comedy and suddenly hear these heaving sobs. I’m thinking, Who has managed to get a sob out of this?! And then f***ing Eddie comes out,” Pattinson said.

Pattison still hopes to net more diverse parts that helps him move beyond Twilight and the Batsuit.

“It’s ironic that the two movies I thought were the most sure-thing movies you could do, the entire landscape of the industry shifts,” he said. “I really thought that after Batman, I’d be a lot more.”

