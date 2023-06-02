Why The Beach Boys’ ‘Kokomo’ Doesn’t Deserve Its Bad Reputation

TL;DR:

The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo” was hated by critics because it was considered too sugary.

It isn’t as experimental as some of the classic tracks The Beach Boys released in the 1960s.

Despite this, the song fills a void in the world of popular music.

The Beach Boys | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

The Beach Boys‘ “Kokomo” garnered a hostile reception among music critics. They’re wrong. Here’s a look at why “Kokomo” is hated and why it is so much better than its reputation suggests.

A drummer said critics hated The Beach Boys’ ‘Kokomo’ and tried to kill it with their words

Jim Keltner is a studio drummer who worked on “Kokomo.” During a 2004 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said critics loathed the song “because it’s just sooo syrupy pop.” Of course, the reviews only mattered so much. “But while the critics killed it with their words, they couldn’t kill the ‘hitness’ of it,” he said. “It’s just a bona fide hit record, that’s all there is to it.”

The negative reviews probably had something to do with the fact that “Kokomo” stands in stark contrast to other Beach Boys songs. In the 1960s, the band gave the world songs that were musically avant-garde and lyrically accessible, such as “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” and “Heroes and Villains.” “Kokomo” retains all of that lyrical accessibility without the studio wizardry. The tune’s simple instrumentation isn’t on the level of Brian Wilson’s best work. Notably, Wilson had nothing to do with the song, which was co-written by Mike Love, Terry Melcher, Scott McKenzie, and The Mamas & the Papas’ John Phillips.

The Beach Boys were filling a major void when they wrote the song

While “Kokomo” is syrupy sweet, that’s the point. It portrays an idealized summer vacation. In fact, it’s so idealized that the song’s setting doesn’t exist. Frankly, the world needs more great songs about seaside vacations.

While pop music is known for summer jams, very few hit songs are about a relaxing time at the beach. The rare pop tunes about the beach, like Nicki Minaj’s “Starships,” Katy Perry’s “California Gurls,” and The Beach Boys’ own “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” are more energetic. “Kokomo,” on the other hand, is the perfect song to play when you want to take things slow. It’s not the most adventurous tune in The Beach Boys’ discography, but it doesn’t have to be.

How ‘Kokomo’ and its parent album performed on the pop charts in the United States

“Kokomo” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a single week, becoming the band’s last No. 1 single. It lasted on the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of 28 weeks — more than any of The Beach Boys’ other songs. That’s pretty impressive considering the tune came out two decades after The Beach Boys’ peak.

“Kokomo” appeared on the album Still Crusin’. Still Cruisin’ includes a number of songs that appeared in films. The album reached No. 46 on the Billboard 200, remaining on the chart for 22 weeks.

“Kokomo” isn’t the most critically acclaimed track ever but it’ll soundtrack summer trips for years to come.