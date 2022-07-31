‘The Bear’ Season 2 Cast: Who’s Likely to Return?

Shortly after the drama series, The Bear debuted on Hulu, it became a hit, with the cast, led by Jeremy Allen White, earning high praise for their performance. The critically acclaimed eight-episode series has received the green light for another season. Who will likely return for The Bear Season 2? Here’s everything we know so far.

‘The Bear’ Season 2 cast; who will probably return?

Only a few weeks after its smash debut on Hulu, the drama series The Bear received a renewal for season 2.

Shameless star Jeremy Allen White will presumably reprise his leading role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, the head chef and new owner of his family’s local restaurant, along with Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Carmy’s abrasive cousin Richard “Richie” Jerimovic and Abby Elliot who portrays Carmy’s grieving sister Natalie or Sugar.

Other actors include Ayo Edebiri as sous-chef Sydney Adamu, Lionel Boyce as bakery head Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as another chef Tina, Edwin Lee Gibson as calm chef Ebraheim, Corey Hendrix as a chef who might have played for the Chicago Cubs at one point, Matty Matheson as handyman Neil Fak, Chris Witaske as Sugar’s husband Pete, and Richard Esteras and Jose Cervantes who portray dishwashers Manny and Angel will all probably return for the new season as well.

It’s possible that Carmy’s uncle Cicero, played by Oliver Platt, and Joel McHale, who guest starred as Carmy’s previous executive chef and was only seen in flashbacks, might also make appearances.

When can viewers expect to see ‘The Bear’ Season 2?

Variety reported the news of the renewal and included a statement by FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier who noted the series has “exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” resulting in another season.

By the end of season 1, Carmy found cash his brother left for him, inspiring the chef to remodel the restaurant and change the name to The Bear.

Even though the crew plans to revive the local shop in a new way, creator Christopher Storer explained to Esquire that they wouldn’t “lose all the charm of the restaurant” following the remodeling process. Instead, the crew will focus on profiting from the business, making it easier, and “maybe start from a place that’s not f*****?”

He pointed out that the staff is beginning to see “promise” in each other and will “use that to build something freshly.” The Bear doesn’t have an official release date for season 2, but Storer teased that viewers can expect it sometime in 2023.

What is ‘The Bear’ about?

The FX drama follows Carmy as he returns home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop following his brother’s death by suicide.

The professionally trained chef must deal with the mess his brother left, an outspoken and stubborn staff who are used to the status quo, and the financial struggles of the restaurant while dealing with his brother’s sudden passing and strained relationship with his mourning sister.

Throughout the series, Carmy brings structure to the kitchen, which the staff begins to appreciate, and attempts to deal with his complicated emotions surrounding the death of his brother.

The Bear is available to stream on Hulu.

