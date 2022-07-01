The Beatles’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Wasn’t as Popular as a 2010s Song With the Same Title

The Beatles released a hit called “Don’t Let Me Down” near the end of their time together. Subsequently, a 2010s group created a song with the same title that was more successful. The group recruited a popular singer to perform vocals on the song.

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney | Express / Stringer

What Paul McCartney thought about the quality of The Beatles’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed the origin of “Don’t Let Me Down.” “I think it was a genuine cry for help,” said. “It was a good song. We recorded it in the basement of Apple for Let It Be and later did it up on the roof for the film. We went through it quite a lot for this one.”

Paul discussed his role in recording the track. “I sang harmony on it, which makes me wonder if I helped with a couple of words, but I don’t think so,” he said.” It was John’s song.”

The Chainsmokers had a hit song with the same title

The Chainsmokers collaborated with Daya to create another song called “Don’t Let Me Down.” During a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, The Chainsmoker’s Alex Pall discussed working with Daya. “We had initially started on the same label,” he recalled. “Our manager invited her to our show in Pittsburgh, where she’s from, to hang out with her, meet up with her and maybe talk about working together in the future.

“That’s when we had done ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and we were looking for features,” he added. “We showed it to her and she was super into it. It was love at first sight.” The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart praised Daya for being motivated, intelligent, and hard-working.

How The Beatles’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and The Chainsmokers’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ performed on the charts in the United States

The Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down” became a minor hit in the United States. The track hit No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for four weeks. The Beatles included “Don’t Let Me Down” on the album Let It Be. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for four weeks, spending 79 weeks on the chart in total.

The Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down” was far more prominent. The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 52 weeks. The Chainsmokers released “Don’t Let Me Down” on the EP Collage. The EP reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 68 weeks.

The Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down” is a beloved song even if it wasn’t as successful as The Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down.”

