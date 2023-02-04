The Beatles Didn’t Play for the Money — But the Paycheck ‘Does Help,’ According to George Harrison

The Beatles were chart-topping songwriters — and millionaires. According to George Harrison, though, these artists weren’t always earning big for their originals. Here’s what we learned about their relationship with money from one 1963 interview with the Fab Four.

How much money did The Beatles make on their music?

The Beatles, left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon arrive at London Airport | Getty Images

This group wasn’t always earning big with their music. As one of the world’s biggest rock bands, however, the Beatles received millions at the peak of their success.

According to CNBC, “The group once held the top five spots on Billboard 100 — in April 1964 — an achievement that’s likely to remain unmatched. They made $25 million in earnings that year, which translates to almost $188 million today.”

The Beatles continued to make music as a group until 1970. After their split, the four members branched out as solo artists.

The Beatles ‘see the money’ they earned — ‘the money does help’

Shortly after their debut on the music scene, these artists earned fame in England and abroad. During a 1963 interview with The Public Ear, the Beatles were asked about their popularity — and subsequent wealth.

“It wasn’t so much that we foresaw a big success,” Paul McCartney said (via Beatles Interviews). “We just never thought that anything particularly bad would happen to us. We never felt… never sat down at one particular point at all and, sort of, worried about anything. We’ve always thought that something would turn up sometime.”

Harrison added that they were misquoted saying they make $7,000 a week. That was false, added the other Beatles members.

“But we’ve also got an accountant and a company, Beatles Limited,” Harrison elaborated in the same interview. “They see the money. The thing is, indirectly, we are and we aren’t doing it for the money, really, because don’t forget — We played for about three or four years or maybe longer just earning hardly anything.”

The Beatles, of course, split their earnings with people on their team — especially manager Brian Epstein.

“Well, we wouldn’t have lived on that,” he added. “If we were doing it for the money, we wouldn’t have lasted out all those years. But the money does help, let’s face it. Yeah, we all love being on-stage.”

Do the Beatles still make money today?

The Beatles continue to earn money for their music — as well as streams on Spotify. According to Celebrity Net Worth, in 2023 McCartney has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.

This is primarily thanks to his work with the rock band, where he’s credited as a co-writer on tracks like “Let It Be,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” and “Don’t Let Me Down.” He also released music as a solo artist, earning praise for “Wonderful Christmastime,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and other songs.

Ringo Starr also released music as a solo artist, creating Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the drummer now has an estimated net worth of $350 million.