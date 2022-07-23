The Beatles Shared Hotel Rooms Even After They Made It Big

The Beatles are one of music’s biggest bands, with humble beginnings and even more humble sleeping and traveling arrangements. Here’s what Ringo Starr said about the “Strawberry Fields Forever” band sharing hotel rooms even when they were big stars.

The Beatles posing together, musicians George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr, circa 1965 | Bettmann via Getty Images

The Beatles are the rock band behind “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude,” with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr acting as founding members.

As time passed, the Beatles became one of the world’s biggest bands, performing overseas and making history on the Ed Sullivan Show. Even as they grew in popularity, these artists stayed true to their roots, even sharing hotel rooms on tour.

Ringo Starr says that the Beatles used to share hotel rooms

To promote the book LIFTED and discuss the Disney+ documentary The Beatles: Get Back, Ringo Starr visited Jimmy Kimmel Live. There, he offered insight into the songwriting process for “Octopus’s Garden” and what it was like touring with the Beatles.

Jimmy Kimmel mentioned that Ringo Starr’s book revealed the group shared two rooms while on tour. That meant two Beatles split one room — even when they were popular. They also shared one car while getting to and from performances.

“From the day I joined, it was like that,” he said, “and as soon as we started going around Europe first and even Scotland, if we had to stay over but usually if it was in Britain, that night we’d drive home, even if it’s [200 or] 300 miles.”

“But when we started going out, we only ever had two suites, and we shared all the time,” Ringo Starr continued. When asked if the band members ever shared a bed, the drummer joked that he didn’t want to talk about that.

What hotels did the Beatles stay in?

While prepping for their historic performance on The Ed Sullivan Show, these artists spent time in New York City’s The Plaza Hotel. As noted by CN Traveler, crowds gathered outside the building, with millions tuning in to watch the band play “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

The same website reports that the group wrote “I Feel Fine” in Paris’ Hotel George V. At the Hilton Amsterdam, John Lennon and Yoko Ono appeared at their “bed-in” to protest the Vietnam War, inviting journalists to speak with them in their hotel room.

At one point, The Beatles stayed at Hyatt Windward Pointe (now Hyatt Residence Club Key West, Windward Pointe), with several locations throughout the location named after the rock band.

Of course, the Beatles are no longer performing as a group, although several members branched out to release solo music. That includes Ringo Starr, who tours and releases albums with his “All Starr Band.”

