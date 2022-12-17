The Beatles’ ‘Twist and Shout’ Is Connected to Van Morrison’s ‘Brown Eyed-Girl’

The Beatles‘ “Twist and Shout” has a connection to Van Morrison’s “Brown-Eyed Girl” and some other tracks from the same era. “Twist and Shout” lasted longer on the American pop charts than any of the Fab Four’s other hits. On the other hand, the track only became a minor success in the group’s native United Kingdom.

The Beatles | Mark and Colleen Hayward / Contributor

The Beatles’ ‘Twist and Shout’ was written by a songwriter behind hits for other artists

“Twist and Shout” was co-written by Phil Medley and Bert Berns. The latter used the pseudonym Bert Russell. Berns also produced other hits such as The Drifters’ “Under the Boardwalk” and Van Morrison’s “Brown-Eyed Girl.” During a 2014 interview with The Forward, Burns’ son, Brett Burns, felt his father was forgotten.

“My father has been gone for so long that his memory has just drifted away,” he said. “He was the very first of the New York songwriters who ruled over the ’60s Brill Building scene to die, and very young at that.”

Bert Bern’s son revealed his father had a legacy outside of The Beatles

Brett felt his father had a huge legacy. “Bert Berns should be recognized as one of the most important record men of the 20th century,” he said. “He was responsible for bringing Latin music into rock ‘n’ roll. He was a founding father of New York uptown soul. Unlike most of his peers, he would often write and produce his songs alone.

“And he was one of the few to achieve the trifecta of songwriter, record producer and owner of his own label — Bang Records,” he added. “All in seven short years before his death at age 38. But my greatest hope is that his personal example will inspire all who come to know him.”

How ‘Twist and Shout’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Twist and Shout” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 26 weeks. It lasted longer on the chart than the group’s other songs. While initially a standalone single, “Twist and Shout” appeared on the compilation album Rock ‘n’ Roll Music. The album reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 30 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Twist and Shout” became a minor hit in The United Kingdom. There, it reached No. 48 and stayed on the chart for two weeks. On the other hand, Rock ‘n’ Roll Music was a hit in the U.K. It peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. and lasted on the chart for 15 weeks.

“Twist and Shout” is a classic Beatles track even if The Beatles didn’t write it.