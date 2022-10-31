‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters:’ Everything We Know About the Peacock Limited Series

Not many movies seamlessly transition to television, but it appears The Best Man series is doing just that. Nearly a decade after The Best Man Holiday was released, a limited series will debut this winter on Peacock. With old players and new faces, fans will get the answers to cliffhangers from the second film, and a few surprises.

Director reveals ‘The Best Man’ was set to have two final films before the television series was greenlit

After the success of the follow-up released in 2013, fans yearned for more, especially considering the cliffhanger revealed a key character would be getting married. Writer and director Malcolm Lee revealed he had plans for two additional movies, but once the series was put on the table, he figured it would be a better way to close the stories.

“Having essentially twice as much as [the length of two films] allowed us to dive deeper into the characters — into their own journeys and give them season arcs over the course of eight hours of storytelling time. It’s definitely more expansive,” he previously told Variety.

Morris Chestnut made it known early that he would be reprising his role. “I can tell you this right now, literally, I was on a call recently, and the band is working on getting back together again. There’s some motion. Things are in motion literally as we speak,” he said while appearing on The Real. Prior to Chestnut’s remarks, Diggs revealed in March 2020 that the project would more than likely be moving forward as a series.

The Peacock series centers on two major events in the character’s lives

In the series, the group bans together in celebration of Quinten’s wedding. New characters are introduced, including his fiance, who is played by Nicole Ari Parker. But things get fuzzy when Harper gets the opportunity to turn his book Unfinished Business into a film. The book was the basis of the rift in his friendship with Lance when it was revealed that the characters were based on actual people and events in Harper’s life. Harper’s past sexual encounter with Lance’s longtime love is exposed in the book.

Other characters are also continuing to try to navigate their own personal lives and romances while keeping their 20+ year friendship intact. Over eight one-hour episodes, relationships are tested, past hurts are unearthed, and resolution is explored.

All key characters returned for the series

The Final Chapters reunites longtime fans for one final ride. Per an official description of the series, “Harper (Taye Diggs), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Candace (Regina Hall), and Murch (Harold Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

Lance’s wife, Mia (Monica Calhoun), died in the second film. The teaser trailer doesn’t hint at how they honor her life but considering the Harper’s book exposed his and Mia’s past indiscretion, it can be expected to be a major area of contention in the show. Fans can stream the series beginning Dec. 22.

