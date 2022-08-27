‘The Blacklist’: 5 Criminals We Hope to See Back in Season 10

Raymond Reddington will be in more danger than ever in The Blacklist Season 10. After discovering that Red has been working for the FBI, Wujing swears to kill him with the help of other blacklister criminals. Season 10 will likely feature the return of some of the most dangerous criminals Red has faced, and perhaps he will call on some old friends for help. Here’s who we hope to see return.

Jennifer Ehle as Madeline Pratt in ‘The Blacklist’ | David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Madeline Pratt betrayed Red in season 2

Madeline Pratt is a clever blacklister criminal who used her connections to pull off multi-million dollar heists. She was also previously romantically involved with Raymond Reddington. In season 2, Madeline lured Red into a trap so that Francis King could sell Red in his auction. Madeline has not been seen since, but many fans would love for her to return.

‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 could further explore Alexander Kirk’s complicated relationship with Red

Alexander Kirk is a blacklister formerly known as Constantin Rostov. He was married to Katarina Rostova when Liz was born, making him her legal father. Kirk was an oligarch with plenty of money and connections and a long history with Red. He also has a rare blood disorder, which leads him to seek out Liz in the hope of getting a blood transfusion.

In the end, Red has an opportunity to kill Kirk, but instead, he lets him go. Kirk’s fate remains unknown, so it’s possible that he might still be alive. His complicated relationship with Red would be interesting to bring back for The Blacklist Season 10.

Raleigh Sinclair III has a fascinating set of skills

Raleigh Sinclair III is an interesting blacklister. He made his money by helping people commit the perfect murder. Sinclair created intricate body doubles to establish an alibi for his clients while they committed gruesome crimes.

In the end, Red lets Sinclair go. However, Red does give the task force a list of the locations of the doubles’ bodies so that Sinclair’s clients can be tried for murder. This might motivate Sinclair to join Wuing’s quest to kill Red.

Susan ‘Scottie’ Hargrave could return for Agnes in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10

Susan Scott Hargrave, aka Scottie, is the head of the Halcyon Aegis, a secretive military intelligence firm that creates controlled chaos. She is also the mother of Tom Keen and the grandmother of Agnes. Scottie looked after Agnes when Liz went away to Alaska after Tom’s death.

Although Scottie seems to be on the side of good in The Blacklist: Redemption, one thing could prompt her to return in The Blacklist Season 10. Fans found it strange that Scottie never sought custody of Agnes after Liz’s death. Perhaps she will return in season 10 to do just that.

Matias Solomon is a villain fans love to hate

Matias Solomon was a high-ranking Cabal member who attempted to kidnap Liz Keen during season 3 of The Blacklist. Solomon returned for the spinoff series as one of the “good guys” in The Blacklist: Redemption. He eventually abandoned Susan Hargrave when the FBI showed up and disappeared.

Solomon is a dangerous and intelligent character who shows no mercy. He was a character that fans loved to hate and would make an interesting adversary. Maybe Red will even finally get revenge for Solomon’s attack on Liz.

