‘The Blacklist’ Season 10: Why Episode 3 Guest Star Guy Lockard Looks so Familiar

Guy Lockard guest starred as Special Agent Will Strickland in The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 3, “The Four Guns.” Agent Strickland had an important role in the episode, and fans might recognize Lockard from his previous acting roles. Here’s why he looks so familiar.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers regarding The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 3, “The Four Guns.”]

Deirdre Lovejoy as Cynthia Panabaker and Guy Lockard as Agent Strickland | David Giesbrecht/NBC

Guy Lockard guest stars as Special Agent Will Strickland in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10

In episode 3 of the final season of The Blacklist, Guy Lockard’s character Will Strickland is one of the special agents protecting Cynthia Panabaker as she runs for senator. In the cold open, an assassin tries to shoot Panabaker, and she narrowly escapes with her life.

The group that pulled off the hit is an alliance of blacklister criminals known as the Four Guns, but they are working for someone else. Their employer is a man named Lucas Roth, a former member of the Secret Service. Roth never meant to hurt Panabaker.

His target was Agent Strickland, a former colleague who planted a bug in Panabaker’s office in order to give her opponent valuable information on her. Roth is determined to make Strickland pay for this betrayal, but Panabaker pulls out a gun and gets the better of both of them.

Here’s where you’ve seen Guy Lockard before

Guy Lockard’s time on The Blacklist is far from his first tole on TV. The actor is probably best known for working on the One Chicago franchise. He portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott, an ER doctor specializing in pediatrics at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, in Chicago Med.

Chicago Med Season 8 premiered in September 2022, during which Lockard made a surprising exit from the show. Though his time as a series regular has come to an end, the show’s executive producers aren’t ruling out bringing him back in the future.

“He’s a wonderful actor. He was great to work with, and we would welcome him back in the future,” Andrew Schneider told TVLine.

Lockard has also appeared in one episode of Chicago Fire and one episode of Chicago P.D. Before acting in the One Chicago franchise, Lockard made smaller appearances in TV shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Gotham, Blue Bloods, and FBI.

‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 Episode 3 brings back Robert Vesco

The Blacklist Season 10 promised to feature the return of past blacklister criminals, some of whom are gunning to take Red down. In episode 3, Red was reunited with an old frenemy. Using a book with poisonous binding, Red sprung Robert Vesco (Stacy Keach) out of prison.

Vesco was Red’s mentor and a fugitive who faked his own death. While mentoring Red, the blacklister robbed him of his entire life savings. Red tried to reclaim his money in season 9, but the task force arrested Vesco before he could do so. Now it’s clear that Red has a plan for his former mentor.

New episodes of The Blacklist Season 10 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

