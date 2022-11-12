‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 Premieres in 2023

The Blacklist Season 10 finally has a premiere date. The NBC series returns in 2023 after leaving fans with a surprising new twist. The Blacklist enters uncharted territory as season 10 moves away from the story of Liz Keen and on to a new and even more dangerous adventure.

Raymond Reddington as James Spader in ‘The Blacklist’ | Will Hart/NBC

When does ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 premiere?

In Feb 2022, James Spader officially announced that NBC renewed The Blacklist for season 10. The news came long before season 9 aired its final episode, and for good reason. The season 9 finale left fans on a cliffhanger and a good idea of season 10’s storyline.

“After eliminating Liz Keen’s murderer, Red has finally satiated his need for revenge. Unfortunately for Red, No. 84 on the blacklist escapes from prison and informs many of the other blacklist criminals that Red is an FBI informant,” NBC wrote of season 10.

“Revenge may have been accomplished by Red, but the same can’t be said for the individuals he has put behind bars, and his safety is now compromised.”

Did you hear? #TheBlacklist will be returning to your screen on 2/26 for Season 10. We’ll see you in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8DrF5plsry — Harry J. Lennix (@HarryJLennix) November 10, 2022

NBC recently revealed that The Blacklist Season 10 premieres February 26, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The series is also switching from Friday to Sunday evenings for new episodes for the foreseeable future. The Blacklist Season 10 is anticipated to include a full 22 episodes in total.

‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 cast details

The cast for The Blacklist Season 10 is also getting a significant shake-up. Megan Boone has not appeared on the show as Liz Keen since season 8. After the season 9 finale, both Amir Arison and Laura Sohn announced their departure from the show.

Arison’s character Aram plans to move to New York to take an indefinite leave of absence, and Park leaves the task force upon learning that she is pregnant. Though both these characters said their goodbyes in the season finale, there’s definitely room for Arison and Sohn to make guest appearances in the future.

We’ll soon be meeting the daughter of the late Meera Malik in #TheBlacklist. Newcomer Anya Banerjee has been cast as a series regular in the role for the upcoming 10th season of the NBC drama series https://t.co/txmDQQsPYr — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 6, 2022

Season 10 also features a new character who will be a bit of a blast from the past. Parminder Nagra’s character Meera Malik was killed at the end of the first season. In season 10, her daughter Siya, played by Anya Banerjee, arrives looking for answers about her mother’s death.

NBC recently confirmed that series regulars James Spader (Raymond Reddington), Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe Zuma), Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), and Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler) will return for season 10.

How to catch up on previous seasons of ‘The Blacklist’

Right now, the easiest way to catch up on previous seasons of The Blacklist is on Netflix. All nine seasons are currently available on the streaming service. Episodes of the series can also be purchased on Amazon. Though the new season will initially air on NBC, the network usually drops new episodes to Peacock around one week after they air.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9: Why Did Megan Boone Leave the Show?