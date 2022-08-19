‘The Blacklist’ Season 10: Siya Malik Will Appear With Questions About Her Mother’s Death

The Blacklist Season 10 will return, but several important characters are not coming back. Amir Arison and Laura Sohn are leaving their roles as Amir and Park to pursue other endeavors. However, a new character will be introduced, with ties to a woman who died in season 1.

Agent Meera Malik died in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 1

Meera Malik was a CIA agent in season 1 of The Blacklist. She returned to government work to work with Harold Cooper and Raymond Reddington after having two children. Meera proved to be a talented and intelligent agent.

In the final two episodes of The Blacklist Season 1, the task force faced a challenging adversary known as Berlin. Meera was sent out on an assignment with Donald Ressler, during which they were separated. Elizabeth Keen tries to contact the pair and warn them that they were in danger, but she can’t reach them. Meera’s throat is slit from behind by an unknown assassin, and she bleeds to death.

Siya Malik will look for answers about her mother in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10

The Blacklist will return for season 10, and the cast will look a little different. Megan Boone exited the show after her character Liz was killed in the season 8 finale. What’s more, Amir Arison and Laura Sohn have both announced that they won’t be returning as series regulars for season 10. However, since both Aram and Park are alive and well, there’s potential for them to guest star in future episodes of The Blacklist.

Still, their departures leave quite a void for a new cast member to be added to the show. According to TVLine, Meera’s daughter Siya Malik will appear in season 10 looking for answers about her mother’s death. So far, we don’t know what actor will take on the role of Siya. Filming for season 10 has yet to begin.

Additionally, the season 9 finale gave more clues about what The Blacklist Season 10 will be about. In the season 9 finale, Marvin Gerard revealed to Wujing that Raymond Reddington is responsible for his (and many other criminals) imprisonment. He then gives Wujing a list of criminals that Red has helped to lock up.

In the final scene in season 9, Wujing escapes from prison, but he isn’t headed home. He reveals his plan to kill Red with the help of all the other criminals Red has wronged. In season 10, Red will be in more danger than ever before.

When does the new season come out?

The season 9 finale of The Blacklist aired on May 27, 2022. So far, there isn’t any concrete news about when The Blacklist Season 10 will premiere on NBC. According to Express, filming is expected to begin after Labor Day in 2022. With this in mind, new episodes of The Blacklist may not air until early 2023.

