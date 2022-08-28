The Blacklist has been confirmed for season 10, but fans have a while to wait before new episodes air. The new season is taking the show in a different direction. Wujing plans to gather blacklister criminals to hunt down Raymond Reddington, putting him in more danger than ever. Here’s when the new season will begin filming and how soon we expect new episodes to air.

James Spader as Raymond Reddington in ‘The Blacklist’ | Zach Dilgard/NBC

‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 cast — what we know so far

The cast of The Blacklist Season 10 will look a little different. Megan Boone’s absence continues to be felt after her character Liz Keen was killed in the season 8 finale. Amir Arison will not be returning to his role as Aram. Instead, he is starring in Khaled Hosseini’s Broadway adaptation of The Kite Runner. Laura Sohn also departed her series regular role as Alina Park after season 9.

We do know, however, that a new character will be introduced. Siya Malik will appear with questions about her mother, Meera, who died in season 1, TVLine reports. However, an actor has not yet been cast to play Siya. Additionally, we are expecting James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, and Hisham Tawfiq to be back for season 10.

‘The Blacklist’ Season 10 will begin filming after Labor Day

The Blacklist fans have likely noticed that NBC didn’t do much for season 9 in the way of promos. It seems like this trend might continue into season 10. James Spader announced The Blacklist‘s season 10 renewal during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Blacklist Season 9 finale aired on May 27, 2022. Of course, now fans want to know how long they have to wait before The Blacklist Season 10 premieres. The series’ location manager Tom Scutro gave fans a hint during an interview with Westchester County.

“It’s been a great run. It’s hard to believe this all started in 2013. I’ve worked on the show since we started, except for the pilot episode,” he told the outlet. “We’re thrilled to be returning for a tenth season, which we’ll start filming after Labor Day.”

Labor Day takes place on Sept. 5. this year. The series usually begins to release new episodes before the entire season is finished filming. With this in mind, we’re expecting season 10 to premiere sometime in early 2023.

The penultimate episode of season 9 was filmed at the Westchester County Airport

Scutro also discussed filming the penultimate episode of The Blacklist Season 9 at the Westchester County Airport. In one scene, Red tracks Mavin Gerard as he attempts to flee. “We needed to film scenes at what was supposed to be a small regional airport outside of Washington, D.C.,” Scutro said.

“It’s not easy to film in a functioning airport, but Westchester’s airport is really film-friendly. We filmed key scenes outside and in the third-floor walkway. We worked with Inline Aviation on a jet rental and filmed in a private hangar. The film office staff was really helpful and it was a great experience.”

