‘The Blacklist’: Some Fans Hope Season 10 Will Be the Last

The Blacklist will return for season 10, and fans of the series are rejoicing at the news. However, some hope that the series won’t continue past the next season. It’s common for TV shows to go downhill in quality or even face a sudden cancelation after so many years on the air. Therefore some fans of The Blacklist want the show to end before it can get to that point.

Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper in ‘The Blacklist’ | Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Red will be in more danger than ever in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 10

The Blacklist Season 10 is going to look considerably different than previous seasons. Season 9 was the first to take place following Liz Keen’s death. However, Liz remained a central focus of the season as Red searched for answers and revenge.

At the end of season 9, Red discovers that Marvin Gerard betrayed him and had a hand in Liz’s death. Now that this storyline can be put to bed, season 10 may actually move past focusing on Liz. While in prison, Marvin informed Wujing that Red is an informant for the FBI and the reason he is in prison. He also gave Wujing a list of other blacklister criminals Red has wronged.

Wujing then escapes from prison and swears that he will kill Red with the help of the other criminals on the list. The idea of Red on the run from some of the most dangerous criminals he has faced is an exciting one for season 10.

Some fans hope season 10 will wrap up the series

So far, it’s not clear when The Blacklist will end. The show has gone through quite a few changes. Creator Jon Bokenkamp and star Megan Boone left following season 8. Amir Arison (who plays Aram) and Laura Sohn (who plays Park) will not be returning as series regulars for season 10.

As the show goes through changes, some fans are hoping that season 10 will mark The Blacklist‘s end. “Anyone else hoping and wishing that season 10 is the final season? This show has run its course, and I hope it could go out on its own terms instead of being canceled and not having a proper ending,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Hate to say it, but yes, this show needs to really wrap it up,” another fan commented. One Reddit user expressed dismay at the series returning for season 10. ” I don’t think I’ve ever been more disappointed to hear the news of a show I love being renewed. What are they thinking? They don’t even have enough material for this season,” they wrote.

James Spader is in it for the long haul

Of course, there are still plenty of fans who are excited that The Blacklist will return for season 10. Many viewers will continue to watch as long as James Spader stays, and Spader seems more than willing to stick around for as long as he can.

According to The Guardian, Spader was looking for a show that would run for quite some time when he was cast as Raymond Reddington in The Blacklist. Spader told the outlet in 2016 that he is “abysmal” at having the next acting gig lined up. He added, “Television is the best earner. So the idea of knowing that the bills are going to be paid…” It sounds like the gig is still good enough for him.

