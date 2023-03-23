‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Bill Is With Sheila to Punish Himself: ‘What He Thinks He’s Worthy of Is Sheila’

Since The Bold and the Beautiful paired Bill Spencer with Sheila Carter, fans have had one question: Why? To call their match an unlikely pairing would be an understatement. Though Bill hasn’t always been the most upstanding citizen, Sheila’s list of devious doings is long.

It turns out fans aren’t the only ones asking that question. Actor Don Diamont, who plays Bill, sat down with TV Insider to discuss his theories about why his character insists on protecting Sheila.

Of course, two recent plot twists have revealed this isn’t a match made in heaven, as fans suspected. Still, Diamont’s theory is intriguing.

Is Bill protecting Sheila to punish himself?

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

In his recent interview, Diamont was asked what he thought was Bill’s motivation for keeping Sheila safe and out of jail. His answer was somewhat surprising:

“I believe it was much deeper than Brooke’s and Katie’s rejection of him,” the actor told TV Insider, adding that Bill is a “self-loathing person” who has to win because, deep down, he doesn’t feel worthy.

“There’s more at work emotionally than simply Katie and Brooke rejecting him. There is lifelong pain that lives within him,” Diamont explained.

So why is Bill protecting a “homicidal maniac,” as Diamont not-so-affectionately called her?

“Bill knows he has pushed women away with his behavior. He’s in a place where he’s self-punishing. What he deserves is Sheila. What he thinks he’s worthy of is Sheila. She’s the punishment for the mistakes that he’s made, in a way. Bill is protecting the women in his life from being hurt by him by being with Sheila.”

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ plot twists

Of course, nothing lasts forever in a soap opera, even an ill-fated romance between two wildly different people. Sheila professed her love and gratitude for Bill time and time again, but then she started cheating on him with Deacon.

But it doesn’t appear that Bill would be brokenhearted by the news of Sheila’s infidelity. The Bold and the Beautiful recently shocked its fan base when it revealed Bill teamed up with his nemesis Ridge and the authorities to bring Sheila down once and for all.

Bill had gently encouraged Sheila to let her guard down and confess her crimes, claiming she could trust him. Their conversation was interrupted, and by the end of the episode, it was revealed that Bill and Ridge had teamed up.

Though it isn’t entirely clear why Bill would put his family through such an ordeal to send Sheila to prison (especially when he sprung her from jail in the first place), one thing is certain: He would do anything to make it happen.

Here’s why Don Diamont’s theory about Bill makes sense

The Bold and the Beautiful has since revealed Bill isn’t with Sheila as self-punishment, but Diamont’s theory isn’t off base. Though Bill is no Sheila, he has committed heinous acts, from punching his son to having Justin toss Ridge out of a helicopter. Then there was the incident when Bill blew up Spectra Fashions with Liam and Sally inside (but to be fair, we must mention he thought the building was empty).

Maybe Bill isn’t with Sheila so he can protect the women in his life, but being the one to put her in prison for good could be an act of self-redemption.