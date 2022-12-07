‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Carter Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor Thinks Carter Is Focused on Finding a Wife

Things are heating up on The Bold and the Beautiful, with several characters poised on the brink of major life changes. From divorce to new love, there’s a lot to discuss regarding the show that has been a staple of network television for decades. For one fan-favorite character, things could soon be taking a significant turn for the better – and many fans would love to see Carter Walton finally find the woman of his dreams. In a recent interview, Lawrence Saint-Victor, the actor behind the character of Carter, opened up about how Carter could be ready to settle down for good.

Carter Walton has been unlucky in love

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

For nearly a decade, Carter Walton has been a staple presence on The Bold and the Beautiful. All that time, the character has enjoyed a colorful love life that rarely runs the straight and narrow course. After his initial affair with Zoe, Carter found himself involved in some capacity with Quinn, then Paris, and then returning to Quinn before recently pairing up with Katie.

Although Carter and Katie’s new fling is undoubtedly steamy, fans are conflicted about the match, and some have started criticizing his “flaky” nature in relationships. While it’s unclear whether Katie is truly the right match for the romantically-inclined lawyer, a recent interview with Lawrence Saint-Victor indicates that Carter might be ready to finally commit to marriage and stability.

What did Lawrence Saint-Victor say about Carter’s interest in finding a wife?

Something is definitely beginning to spark between Katie and Carter! ? Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Nmx7jBXbHQ pic.twitter.com/ju6zf9vLnB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2022

In a recent live interview on The Bold and the Beautiful’s official YouTube channel, Lawrence Saint-Victor opened up about Carter’s journey and what could be next for the veteran character. In response to a fan question about the “clock ticking in Carter’s head” regarding starting a family, Saint-Victor said, “I think he wants to have love in his life. Right now, he interprets that as a wife and a family. He’s gone so long without having any of it and being rejected for so long.”

The actor went on to note, “I think with Paris, it was ‘I’m not gonna have Quinn, she’s my soulmate but she’s with Eric. I do love Paris. It’s never gonna be as good as Quinn, ever.’ No matter who he’s with, he’s always going to be settling, because it’s not Quinn, that was his mindset with Paris. Like, ‘why can’t I have this now? She wants me, I want her.'” Saint-Victor mused that “I think that, his sense of… what he wants is all wrapped around the fact that he’s been rejected so much.” The actor pointed out that it was only after Carter had been rejected multiple times that the “loneliness set in” and he opened his mind to the possibility of marriage and a family.

What’s next for Carter Walton?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie clarifies her intentions to Carter. pic.twitter.com/NK53O17e1v — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2022

For now, Carter and Katie are still going hot and heavy, and there are certainly indications that things could be taken to the next level. According to Daily Soap Dish, some fans are indicating that they would like to see Carter propose to Katie so that one of the show’s most eligible bachelors can finally find a bit of the true happiness he deserves after so many failed relationships. It is also possible that Carter could reunite with a woman from his past, proposing to her or planning a hasty wedding ceremony to get the belonging that he seems to desperately crave. Either way, all eyes are on Carter as The Bold and the Beautiful ratchets up the intensity.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Carter Moves on With Katie After Dumping Paris