‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Can’t Understand How Sheila Keeps Evading Arrest

For drama, scandal, and fascinating character twists and turns, soap opera fans turn to The Bold and the Beautiful. The show has been a staple soap opera since 1987. Although it was created as a sister show to The Young and the Restless, the series has emerged to stand on its own, and today, it is one of television’s most enduring and popular offerings. Over the years, many characters have risen to the forefront, causing fans to take to social media to share their thoughts – and in light of infamous villain Sheila Carter’s latest actions, many of those fans took to Twitter to discuss why Sheila keeps getting away with outrageous acts when she should have been arrested long ago.

Sheila Carter is a controversial character in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Sheila Carter has been a staple in The Bold and the Beautiful since 1990, not long after the series debuted on TV. While several different performers have portrayed the character of Sheila, her personality has remained consistent from the start. As one of the show’s most prominent villains, Sheila is well-known for her feuds with other characters, including long-running conflicts with Lauren Fenmore, Steffy Forrester, Maggie Forrester, and Brooke Logan.

While Sheila has been responsible for many problems over the years, the most recent storyline has fans more outraged by Sheila than ever before. After she interrupted Finn and Steffy’s wedding, she orchestrated a near-deadly attack – only to spirit Finn away and take over his care.

What did fans say about Sheila Carter consistently evading arrest?

Recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful detail what happens when Sheila decides to hide from the consequences of her actions at Deacon’s house. According to Soaps She Knows, Deacon and Sheila are in the midst of a tense confrontation when Deacon’s parole officer knocks on the door. While it seemed initially that Sheila’s ruse would be up, she affected a Southern accent and convinced the parole officer that she was just a friend of Deacon’s.

This isn’t the first time that Sheila has evaded the law – and fans were quick to take to Twitter to sound off that Sheila escaped arrest once again. “How in the hell does Sheila keeps getting away like that?” one fan noted on Twitter. “Friday Deacon’s parole officer was literally banging on his door to let him in and Sheila was there. But now it’s a new scene and nothing happened to him or her yet again. At this point, arrest Deacon too.”

Many other fans called out the character of Sheila, noting that not only should she be in jail, but that her storyline is “tired.” As one fan wrote on Twitter, “I’m so tired of Sheila dragging everyone else into her mess, and then threatening them. I want Sheila to get caught and stand trial.”

What’s next for Sheila Carter?

While the future is constantly in flux on The Bold and the Beautiful, many fans seem to believe that Sheila is about to get what’s coming to her. Some have speculated that Finn himself will be the one to take Sheila to task in one way or another. Certainly, Sheila has committed so many atrocities that it seems she has to eventually experience a reckoning – and with fans frustrated by her continuous evasion of legal ramifications, showrunners could be looking at ways to introduce some major plot point to put the infamous villain back in her place.

