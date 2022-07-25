‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Are Comparing Sheila to Annie Wilkes in ‘Misery’

The Bold and the Beautiful has been a television staple since 1987 – a series that has more than once proven its enduring popularity. With interesting, exciting characters, high-quality production values, and fabulous hair and makeup, there’s a lot to draw viewers into the world of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Kimberlin Brown | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Recently, the show has really been bringing the drama, with a tense storyline involving Finn and his birth mother, Sheila Carter. While Sheila has always been a somewhat villainous character, recent episodes have shown just how far she will go to get her way. Fans have been sounding off on this plot development on Twitter, with some claiming that she’s showing some real similarities to the famed character Annie Wilkes from Misery.

Sheila gets involved in Finn’s hospital treatment

John “Finn” Finnegan has had a rough time of it in recent weeks after being shot by Sheila and having a near-death experience. While Finn manages to survive the shooting, when he wakes up in the hospital, he comes face to face with Sheila herself.

Ostensibly having taken over his care, Sheila is desperate to rebuild a relationship with her son at any cost, even though he has no desire to mend fences with the unscrupulous woman.

Will Finn escape? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/IWsaezZS3S — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 10, 2022

Over the past few weeks, the situation between Sheila and Finn has become even worse. Even though Finn has resorted to begging Sheila to let him see Steffy, Sheila is showing no signs of relenting, telling him that he has no say in what happens and making sure that he doesn’t have the strength to leave his hospital bed.

What did fans say about Sheila becoming like Annie Wilkes from ‘Misery’?

What will Sheila’s next move be? ? Find out by tuning in to all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful this week on @CBS! Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/7sx0ubYr1n — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 17, 2022

After a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful where Sheila tells Finn, in no uncertain terms, that he’s “never getting out” of his hospital bed, some fans have taken to social media to compare Sheila to a famous film psychopath – Annie Wilkes from the 1990 thriller Misery.

Annie, played by Kathy Bates, holds a writer captive in her home, refusing to contact local authorities after he is injured and effectively holding him prisoner. Annie eventually resorts to torturing the writer to keep him from trying to escape her secluded house.

Fans on Twitter commented on a recent post by The Bold and the Beautiful saying she’s going “full-blown” Misery and that Sheila is really showing echoes of Stephen King’s Misery.” While a few fans seemed put off by the recent developments between Finn and Sheila, others appreciated the direction of the story.

One fan noted that Finn experiencing this treatment needed to happen so he could truly see Sheila for who she is and realize she can’t be redeemed.

What’s next for Finn and Sheila?

Finn realizes how twisted Sheila is when she shows him his death certificate. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/gxKmwsBj6Z pic.twitter.com/lvnSsMrqrw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 15, 2022

To date, Sheila seems to have acquiesced a little, telling Finn that he will be allowed to see Steffy soon. According to Hollywood Hiccups, Sheila’s admission that she thinks she will be going back to prison suggests that Sheila knows her time as Finn’s would-be captor is limited.

Still, there are those who believe that Sheila won’t back down so easily. One fan theory even suggests that Finn will have to kill Sheila in order to escape – something that seems very out-of-character for the mild-mannered doctor. It’s even possible that Sheila will try to kill Finn, forcing Finn’s hand and causing him to end Sheila’s reign of terror for good.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Some Fans Think Was Wrong For Li to Hide Finn From Steffy