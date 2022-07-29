‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Don’t Want Zende Going Back to Paris Again

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the buzziest soap operas on television. As a show that has been going strong since the late ’80s, fans have developed strong attachments to the characters and become very invested in their storylines.

This is particularly true in the case of Zende Forrester Dominguez and Paris Buckingham, two very different personalities on the show who have both been through their fair share of heartbreak. The two were once involved in a steamy romance – and with recent episodes hinting at the fact that Zende and Paris could reconnect, fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts about the possibility.

Delon De Metz as Zende Forrester Dominguez | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Zende and Paris have a long and complicated history

The course of true love rarely runs smoothly in shows such as The Bold and the Beautiful – so it’s no surprise that Paris and Zende flirted for months before sealing the deal in late 2021. While Paris and Zende clearly had strong feelings for each other, it took them a while to gain the confidence to turn their flirtation physical.

Still, even after a passionate start, Zende and Paris quickly fizzled, with Paris ending things when the relationship seemed to get too serious for her liking.

Do you agree with Grace that Zende should fight for Paris? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ukG92Xnphd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 9, 2022

Not long after her breakup from Zende, Paris started dating Carter Walton. She happily accepted his proposal of marriage and clearly believed that she had found her perfect match. Unfortunately, she was left heartbroken when Carter essentially left Paris at the altar, opting to explore his relationship with Quinn instead.

Zende and Paris could be reigniting their romance

Quinn's startling admission stuns Carter but rattles Paris and Grace. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/OF6Sh5Zl42 pic.twitter.com/F4WvX9cqn7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 1, 2022

With Paris struggling to get back on her feet after her failed romance with Carter, many fans are wondering what’s next for the complicated and striking young woman. While many viewers didn’t think much of her relationship with Carter to begin with, it’s now starting to look as though Paris might return to an old flame.

According to a recent report from Hollywood Hiccups, Paris has been able to find support from Zende in recent weeks as she recovers emotionally from the split with Carter. Not only has Zende’s unwavering support of Paris proven that he’s a good man at heart, but his presence might have helped Paris to see him in a different light, fully appreciating him for who he is.

All of this togetherness might just cause the old romance between Paris and Zende to reignite – and fans have been sounding off on Twitter about the possibility of a renewed love affair between the two.

What do fans think about the possibility of Zende going back to Paris?

Will Finn escape? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/IWsaezZS3S — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 10, 2022

A number of fans aren’t thrilled about the setup for Zende and Paris to get back together. One fan on Twitter pointed out Paris hasn’t treated Zende well because she wasn’t ready to settle down with him and think it’s crazy Zende is still supporting her. Other fans noted Zende’s kindness and how they think he should have lost interest in Paris by now.

More fans jumped in to say Paris was largely the reason Carter and her engagement didn’t work out, as she committed to him knowing he likely had feelings for Quinn still, with several fans agreeing Paris set herself up for disappointment.

With fans of The Bold and the Beautiful so divided over Paris’ future, it seems as though upcoming episodes of the show will be spicy indeed.

Zende and Paris have a long and complicated history

The course of true love rarely runs smoothly in shows such as The Bold and the Beautiful – so it’s no surprise that Paris and Zende flirted for months before sealing the deal in late 2021. While Paris and Zende clearly had strong feelings for each other, it took them a while to gain the confidence to turn their flirtation physical.

Still, even after a passionate start, Zende and Paris quickly fizzled, with Paris ending things when the relationship seemed to get too serious for her liking.

Do you agree with Grace that Zende should fight for Paris? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ukG92Xnphd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 9, 2022

Not long after her breakup from Zende, Paris started dating Carter Walton. She happily accepted his proposal of marriage and clearly believed that she had found her perfect match. Unfortunately, she was left heartbroken when Carter essentially left Paris at the altar, opting to explore his relationship with Quinn instead.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Carter Reunites With Quinn After Dumping Paris