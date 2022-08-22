‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think Steffy and Thomas Should Stay Out of Ridge and Taylor’s Relationship

The Bold and the Beautiful is heating up, with the longtime fan-favorite soap opera introducing several unexpected new storylines. From an intense possible romance between Dollar Bill and Li to the recent drama with Finn and his biological mother, new and existing fans of the show have a lot to discuss.

One of the buzziest scenes in recent memory is the one where Steffy steps in between Ridge and Taylor, urging the former couple to get back together because “life is short” and love should be embraced.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

While some viewers appreciated Steffy’s outspoken declaration, many were upset with the scene, taking to Twitter to say that both Steffy and Thomas should steer clear of trying to dictate to Ridge and Taylor about the state of their relationship.

Ridge and Taylor have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years

The day has come! ? What will happen next? Tune in to find out. #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/MpkKO51Go4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 14, 2022

Ridge Forrester is a classic character on The Bold and the Beautiful and has been a staple on the daytime soap for well over 30 years. His love life has often been a hot topic, and for much of time in the series, Ridge has been unable to make up his mind between Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan.

While Taylor and Ridge seemed to find lasting love for a period of time, even welcoming three children together, after Ridge thought that Taylor died following a freak attack from Sheila Carter, he went on to return to Brooke.

According to The List, when Taylor was revealed to be alive, Ridge was caught in the crossfire. While he still clearly has feelings for Taylor, he’s remained married to Brooke – but a recent confrontation between Ridge and Taylor and two of their children made it clear that at least Steffy and Thomas want the two to get back together.

What do fans think about Steffy and Thomas interfering with Ridge and Taylor?

In front of Taylor and Thomas, Steffy urges Ridge to return where he belongs, with Taylor. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/PEwSB2L80W pic.twitter.com/tnXYUWDGbM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 12, 2022

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy, with the support of her brother Thomas, confronts Ridge about his feelings for Taylor, urging her parents to get back together. While Steffy is obviously impassioned about the possible reunion, fans of the show don’t think much of her prying ways.

One fan on Twitter said that the kids are grown up and need to stay out of Ridge and Taylor’s relationship, especially because Ridge still needs to sort out his baggage with Brooke. Other fans jumped in to say that the storyline is tired, and they’re sick of the “wash, rinse, repeat” cycle with Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke.

Several fans called out Steffy’s meddling ways, telling her to stay well away from the dynamics between Ridge and Taylor and focus on Finn instead. One fan said Steffy’s butting is reminiscent of her grandmother, Stephanie Forrester.

What’s next for Ridge?

Ridge confesses to Brooke today on #BoldandBeautiful! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus: https://t.co/CFWhy9CLXG pic.twitter.com/rAC58r6QYd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 16, 2022

While Steffy’s words might have shaken Ridge, recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful have cast doubt as to whether he will decide to return to Taylor’s side. A sneak peek of the latest episode on Twitter reveals that Ridge has confessed to Brooke about his kiss with Taylor but chooses to justify his actions rather than admit to any true feelings that he might have toward his ex.

With Brooke and Ridge coming to a crossroads in their relationship and Taylor waiting in the wings with the full support of Steffy and Thomas, some major fireworks could be coming soon to The Bold and the Beautiful.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: The Sweet Inspiration Behind Ridge Forrester’s Name