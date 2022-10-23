‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Think 1 of Thomas’ Suits Looked Ridiculous

The Bold and the Beautiful has long had a history of summoning up impassioned fan reactions. Viewers of the established soap opera don’t just love discussing the show with family and friends – they like taking to social media as well, revealing all their thoughts on the characters, plot points, and dramatic developments.

After one recent episode where Thomas Forrester stepped out wearing a very interesting outfit, fans ran to Twitter, slamming both the character and the costume department at The Bold the Beautiful.

Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Thomas recently wore an outrageous suit on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Although Thomas should have access to the best clothes and designs, the character’s fashion choices haven’t always received positive reviews from watchers of The Bold and the Beautiful. In an episode that aired in late September, Thomas and Brooke got into a tense confrontation – but many fans couldn’t get past the suit that Thomas wore.

The heir to Forrester Creations wore a suit that featured a tight white shirt and ill-fitting suspenders that looped around his shoulders and under his armpits. The shirt highlighted the fact that Thomas wasn’t wearing an undershirt as a layering piece, and for many viewers, the sheer ugliness of the outfit was a distraction from the actual dramatic meat of the scene. Immediately after the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to talk about the suit that Thomas wore.

What did fans have to say about the suit Thomas wore?

Fans were quick to take Thomas to task for the suit he wore, with one fan posting on Twitter that his “ugly shirt” is fitting for an “ugly” character. Another fan said that Thomas isn’t well styled and a lot of his ensembles don’t look good on him.

As another fan noted that his shirt was “funny” and the striping on the shirt looked strange. Several fans pointed out the sheer design of his shirt, slamming it as being too distracting, with one Twitter fan saying, “all I see is nipples.”

Thomas Forrester is an established character on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Fans have watched the character of Thomas Forrester grow up on the longtime soap opera. First introduced as a child in The Bold and the Beautiful, the role of Thomas has been played by multiple actors over the years.

Most recently, Matthew Atkinson tackled the role of Thomas, stepping into the character’s shoes in 2019. He’s still playing Thomas, and while the character has undergone a number of transformations, a number of fans have always rooted for the young man.

As the attractive and charming son of Ridge Forrester, Thomas is not only one of the most eligible men in town but one of the most controversial as well. Thomas has been involved with many women over the years, establishing a playboy reputation.

Thomas is the heir to Forrester Creations, but his own fashion sense has been proven to be somewhat suspect from time to time – and in one recent episode, Thomas wore a suit that truly divided fans.

