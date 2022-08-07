‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Want to See Li and Bill Get Together

The Bold and the Beautiful is ramping things up as a new season approaches – and fans are loving it. The daytime soap opera has been going strong since 1987, unveiling new characters and “bold” new plotlines, living up to the title, and making waves in the fandom.

Don Diamont as Bill Spencer | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

In recent days, an unexpected new pairing has emerged on the show, a connection between Bill Spencer and Dr. Li Finnegan that has fans buzzing. Many of these fans have been taking to Twitter to sound off on the possible romance between the two, giving writers plenty of inspiration for future episodes.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ would like to see ‘Dollar’ Bill and Li get together

The Bold and the Beautiful is known for highlighting unexpected romances and flings between dissimilar characters. Certainly, Bill Spencer, played by Don Diamont, has been involved in his fair share of love affairs. However, some hints in recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that the notorious player might be setting his sights on a more mature romance.

Who’s ready to see what happens this week on all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful? We know we are! ?? Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/FFYMClw05P — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 24, 2022

Dr. Li Finnegan has gone through hell and back after her traumatic experiences with Finn and then nearly dying in a car crash. According to Soap Hub, Bill was the one to give Li a soft place to fall, taking her to his mansion to recover in peace and saving her from Sheila’s rage.

After suddenly stepping up to become Li’s knight in shining armor, many fans are reconsidering their feelings toward Bill – and a few have taken to Twitter to sound off on the possible hot new romance.

Is there a budding romance between Bill and Li?

Dollar Bill delivers an unexpected and exceptional gift. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/iCnUEXM77s pic.twitter.com/QTyCkrhAqZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 29, 2022

While Li has long been a fan favorite, Bill’s romantic history has long made him a hot topic with the fan base. Still, both sides of the fence seem very invested in a possible love affair between Li and Bill.

Fans on Twitter jumped in to say they would love the pair together and wouldn’t be surprised by the match, and would love to see a relationship play out. One fan thinks that because Bill knew Li’s whereabouts, it indicates an affair could be on the horizon for the two.

The remark opened up an interesting discussion in the comments, with several pointing out that the pairing of Li and Bill could spark some fascinating storylines for future episodes.

What’s next for Dollar Bill?

Bill has entered the building ? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/C07rIjd1nw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 27, 2022

The most recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful have slowly been building the relationship between Bill and Li. According to The List, however, a romance seems to be imminent, especially in the wake of all the positive fan reactions to the new pairing. “Please, please let these two hook up!!! Bill is finally interesting again!! Away from the Logans!!” one fan posted on Twitter, as reported by the publication.

The chemistry between Li and Bill has been steadily going off the charts, and with Bill at loose ends in terms of romance, a torrid fling with Li could be what the character needs to gain momentum.

After all, Li views Bill as a hero now, after he stepped in to save her and offer her sanctuary – a new designation for the character who has been so divisive for so long. One thing is sure – The Bold and the Beautiful will keep bringing drama for viewers of the series, both young and old.

