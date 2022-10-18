‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Kimberlin Brown’s Daughter Guest Starred, and Fans Want Her to Stick Around

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful love the veteran characters on the soap opera, actors that have been around for years and thoroughly inhabit their characters. Kimberlin Brown is one of the longest-running stars on The Bold and the Beautiful, with her character, Sheila Carter, becoming known as one of the all-time great soap opera villains.

For Brown, soaps are a family business, and recently, her daughter joined her to act on The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans were quick to react to Brown’s daughter, taking to social media to state that they would love to see more of the talented young star.

Kimberlin Brown’s daughter recently guest-starred on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Brown’s love of acting has clearly translated to members of her family. In early September, Brown’s daughter, Alexes Pelzer, guest-starred in The Bold and the Beautiful, playing a customer at II Giardino.

Pelzer loved the opportunity to act in her mother’s series, telling Soap Opera Digest that “I was at the Daytime Emmys with my mom and Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer mentioned there might be a place on Bold and Beautiful, so I was pretty psyched.”

Pelzer admitted that she had a great time acting on the show, noting, “It was great. I’d be willing to do more extra work. I liked the rehearsal, I liked the wardrobe, and I love seeing my mom in the limelight.”

Fans would like to see more of Alexes Pelzer on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Fans were quick to point out that, although Pelzer’s role was a small one, they would love to see more of the beautiful blonde actor in future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful. In a recent Twitter thread, fans praised Pelzer’s work on the show, with one saying she likely has the “same acting talent as her mom” and looked “beautiful.”

Another called out the possibility of a long-term role for Pelzer, writing, that she “should have a bigger role” and several fans agreed she could have a role as a new love interest for Thomas.

Fans will be happy to know that, ccording to Soaps, Alexes Pelzer appears to be returning to The Bold and the Beautiful, although few details about her role are known.

Kimberlin Brown first appeared on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 1992

Brown originated the role of Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful’s sister show, The Young and the Restless. She became a lead on the show in 1990, and by 1992, she moved to The Bold and the Beautiful as Sheila on a full-time basis.

In short order, Sheila became one of the most notorious villains in daytime television, stopping at nothing to achieve her goals – and frequently acting in an unscrupulous manner. While Brown has gone on hiatus from the show from time to time, she’s always returned to the role that she made famous.

Most recently, in 2018, she stepped away from The Bold and the Beautiful for three years, only to make a big comeback in 2021. Every indication is that she will stick around for the foreseeable future – so fans are buckling in for more excitement involving Sheila.

