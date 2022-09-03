‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 2 People Sheila Might Kidnap Out of Desperation

Sheila Carter has long been a polarizing character on The Bold and the Beautiful. The infamous villain has been a staple in the long-running soap opera and is widely considered to be one of the most popular characters in daytime television.

Still, fans are fiercely divided over Sheila’s motivations, and writers on The Bold and the Beautiful are well-skilled at keeping viewers on their toes. After Sheila’s latest round of dirty deeds, the character is on the run, using Deacon to try to hide from those who are angry at her attempt to hold Finn hostage.

Kimberlin Brown | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fans who are invested in Sheila’s future have been taking to social media, expressing their thoughts as to what her next course of action might be – including two people that the legendary villain might kidnap.

Sheila Carter is currently using Deacon to hide out

Sheila’s latest actions are possibly some of her most despicable to date. After holding Finn hostage and taking over his care, occasionally sedating him in order to force him to cooperate, Sheila is overpowered, leading her to go on the run and even fake her own death.

If Sheila’s going down…she’s taking Deacon down with her! ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/37PiP9Zogq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 21, 2022

She escapes to find refuge at Deacon’s house and proceeds to hypnotize him with seduction. The two sleep together, and even though Deacon is overwhelmed to discover that Sheila has managed to evade the consequences of her evil deeds for so long, he is forced to help her when she offers him enough money to cover his parole.

Sheila even manages to deceive Deacon’s parole officer by affecting a fake accent – but with her actions becoming more and more outrageous, she might be backed into a corner before too long.

What two people do fans think that Sheila Carter might kidnap next?

How's Sheila going to get herself out of this one? Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/wanwoRYIbL pic.twitter.com/UdIoVhDGpY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 25, 2022

Sheila is starting to panic, and fans have noticed. Viewers are sounding off on Twitter about what Sheila might do next, and several seem to think that she might actually kidnap another character in order to gain the upper hand. Some fans think she will kidnap her grandson Hayes and use him as leverage in case she is cornered by police.

However, other fans feel like Sheila has it out for Hope and that she is already planning on kidnapping the woman. Some fans think Sheila could find Hope a threat, as she might have more influence over Deacon than Sheila. Kidnapping Hope could force Deacon to stay loyal to Sheila – even though it would be difficult for Sheila to actually pull off such a wild stunt.

Sheila Carter might be in for a reckoning

If there’s one thing that Sheila Carter has proven, it’s that she will do what she feels as though she needs to do to survive, even if it includes taking down others with her. According to Soaps, it’s looking more and more likely that Sheila will kidnap Hayes to use as leverage in her negotiations with the cops.

After Hope and Liam shared their concerns over his safety in a recent episode, it seems as though the stage is set for Sheila to do something truly desperate.

If the older woman does kidnap baby Hayes, according to Soaps, it could be the shakeup that Finn needs to finally believe that she is beyond the point of being rehabilitated. Either way, Sheila is determined to come out on top, no matter how it affects those around her.

