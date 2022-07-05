‘The Boys’ Fan Theory Reveals the Identity of Homelander’s Mom

The Boys Season 3 continues to increase the threats between Homelander and all those who plan to stop him. However, there are still some blank spots to fill in when it comes to the superhero’s past. As a result, fans are starting to read between the lines where the television show could go next. A fan theory for The Boys suggests that Homelander’s mom is actually someone viewers already met over the course of the series.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Boys Season 3 Episode 7.]

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Episode 7 reveals Homelander’s dad

Antony Starr as Homelander | Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 dropped a major reveal at the end regarding Homelander (Antony Starr). The show’s protagonists recruited Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to their cause. They expected him to put an end to Homelander’s violence, but they never could anticipate what would happen next. He previously had to flee after Soldier Boy, Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) nearly defeated him.

However, The Boys would ultimately find Soldier Boy reaching out to Homelander personally. He revealed a massive bit of information – the long, lost hero is Homelander’s dad. There’s no telling how the villain will take the news or what that will mean for the protagonists moving forward. Nevertheless, it certainly isn’t good news.

‘The Boys’ fan theory reveals Stormfront as Homelander’s mom

A Reddit fan theory suggested that they might have an idea of who Homelander’s mom is in The Boys. They explained that his mother could be Stormfront (Aya Cash), who he had a dangerous romantic and sexual relationship with in the previous season. The fan theory pointed out that it would make sense that Vought would use the DNA from the two most powerful superheroes around to make their prized child. As a result, common sense would point to Soldier Boy and Liberty, who would become Stormfront.

Some previous fan theories suggested that Homelander’s mom could be Soldier Boy’s teammate, Crimson Countess, but this theory rejects that idea. Additionally, Homelander has a hardcore “mommy fetish” that pushes boundaries in ways that wouldn’t sound out of the realm of possibility for the villain. They also note that they don’t think Stormfront is actually dead since the audience never saw her die.

One person noted that Homelander is blonde, but neither Stormfront nor Soldier Boy does. However, it’s still possible for him to have blonde hair. Additionally, they could easily put Stormfront’s egg into the surrogate that Homelander ultimately ripped out of.

The Reddit thread continued to compare Homelander’s journey to that of the Greek hero Oedipus. Perhaps the writers drew some inspiration from there.

Another Redditor mentioned that Soldier Boy himself mentioned having an attraction to Stormfront, which the original poster mentioned is what originated the theory.

The villain continues to learn about himself

The Boys Season 3 continues to display Homelander learning more about himself. He initially feared the public knowing about his conservative values and the way that he views humans. However, Homelander ultimately powered his base with a televised rant, displaying that he can be himself.

Now, Soldier Boy revealed that he’s Homelander’s dad, so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for him to also discover the identity of his mom. However, that would certainly open up the possibility of Stormfront re-entering the plot after her character’s supposed death earlier in the season.

