‘The Boys’ Showrunner Explains Why Starlight Was Mad at Hughie for Compound V, Not Kimiko

The Boys Season 3 certainly brings the stakes to a whole other level. Homelander is growing ever closer to his absolute breaking point, but there are layers of other problems for the protagonists. The Boys Season 3 finds Starlight and Hughie entering a massive argument over Temp V, but she has no problem getting Compound V for Kimiko. Fans want to know why the hero had a double standard and showrunner Eric Kripke has the answer.

‘The Boys’ Season 3 shows cracks in Starlight and Hughie’s relationship

Erin Moriarty as Starlight | Amazon Prime Video

The Boys Season 3 sees Starlight (Erin Moriarty) truly taking a stand against Homelander (Antony Starr). However, Hughie (Jack Quaid) is tired of feeling useless in the battle to save the world. He discovered that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) got ahold of Temp V, which is a temporary version of Compound V. The drug gives the user superpowers for a short duration, but it comes at a heavy cost to their health and safety.

Starlight and Hughie finally have a huge argument over his dependency on Temp V in The Boys Season 3. She doesn’t like how it’s bringing out his worst qualities to the surface. Meanwhile, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) lost her powers to Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) but wants her powers back to help protect Frenchie (Tomer Capone). Starlight agrees to help obtain Compound V to give Kimiko her powers back at her request.

‘The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke confirms why Starlight was mad at Hughie but not Kimiko over Compound V

Thanks for asking! Because Hughie’s craving was selfish, to make himself feel macho & save a woman who doesn’t want saving. Kimiko’s is a selfless sacrifice that’s a burden to her, to protect a man who welcomes the protection. Big difference. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV https://t.co/eDmwCGgU22 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) July 4, 2022

A fan asked The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke on Twitter: “So, why was Starlight onboard with Kimiko’s Compound V but not Hughie? Looking to @therealKripke and @TheBoysTV to be explaining that one.” Kripke ultimately responded to the question, giving some insight into why Starlight has such different reactions in The Boys Season 3.

“Thanks for asking!,” Kripke wrote in response. “Because Hughie’s craving was selfish, to make himself feel macho & save a woman who doesn’t want saving. Kimiko’s is a selfless sacrifice that’s a burden to her, to protect a man who welcomes the protection. Big difference.”

Series fans argue Eric Kripke’s point on masculinity

Fans joined the thread to debate about how The Boys portrayed Starlight in season 3. Some folks agreed with the showrunner that it isn’t a double standard. Hughie is taking Temp V, a temporary, lethal drug that he’s gaining a dependency on. Meanwhile, Kimiko already had powers, so it was very likely that she would survive the single injection of Compound V.

However, other fans of The Boys think that Starlight is the issue. They recall a time at the beginning of the series when Hughie’s late girlfriend died right before his eyes. He isn’t saying that Starlight can’t protect herself, but that he always feels helpless. Hughie wants to have the strength to step up and protect the ones he loves if the situation calls for it.

