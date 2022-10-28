‘The Calling’ on Peacock Drops Star-Studded Trailer — Here’s Who Is In the Cast

If it’s not a true crime series, it’s an investigative crime drama like The Calling on Peacock that viewers want to binge. The highly anticipated series finally dropped a trailer, and it’s everything you’ve been looking for in a new TV show. From Succession’s Juliana Canfield to This Is Us’s Chris Sullivan and Shameless’s Noel Fisher, you’re bound to recognize most of the cast of The Calling on Peacock. Take a look at the trailer and the star-studded cast of the new crime series.

What is ‘The Calling’ on Peacock about?

The Calling is based on The Missing File, the first in a series of books written by Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani, who also serves as executive producer on the series. Jeff Wilbusch portrays the main character, Avi, who approaches investigations differently than your typical detective. He uses his Jewish background and faith in humanity to understand why each person is involved in a crime. It helps him to see the internal stories of the suspects and the crime as a whole.

“This job, it would be easy to lose faith in humanity,” Avi says in the trailer’s opening scene. “It would be a mistake.”

Avi kneels near a dead body in the trailer for The Calling on Peacock. In another scene, a worried mother, Nora Conte (portrayed by Stephanie Szostak), gives Avi a photo of her missing son, Vincent. Meanwhile, Janine Harris (Juliana Canfield) tells her captain that she wants to learn what Avi does. However, the captain (Karen Robinson) insists, “you can’t learn what he does.”

Then there’s a bomb scare at a daycare that Avi feels is related in some way to the disappearance of Vincent. Avi falls deeper into the case, and those around him suspect he is losing perspective. The trailer intensifies as everything comes to a pinnacle. It’s evident that it’s a must-watch series.

‘The Calling’ on Peacock has a stellar cast

‘The Calling’ on Peacock: Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham | Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Viewers might recognize Jeff Wilbusch from his stint in the Netflix limited series, Keep Breathing. He portrayed the main character’s love interest in the survival drama. Meanwhile, Juliana Canfield plays Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) assistant in the critically acclaimed HBO series, Succession.

Karen Robinson from Schitt’s Creek and A Million Little Things joins the cast as Captain Kathleen Davies. She plays the head honcho at the NYPD. Michael Mosley portrayed Pastor Mason Young in Ozark and, more recently, Colin Muldoon in The Sinner Season 4. He joins the cast of The Calling as a veteran cop, Detective Earl Malzone.

Viewers also should recall Annabelle Dexter-Jones for her role as Naomi Pierce in Succession. She fills a recurring role in The Calling cast as Dania Miller opposite Noel Fisher, who plays her husband, Zack Miller. Viewers should recall Fisher as Mickey Milkovich on the Showtime series Shameless.

‘The Calling’ Peacock: Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham | Heidi Gutman/Peacock/ Getty Images

Stephanie Szostak (A Million Little Things) recurs as Nora Conte, Vincent’s mother. Meanwhile, Steven Pasquale (Rescue Me, Six Feet Under) plays Leonard Conte. Tony Curran (Outlaw King) portrays John Wentworth. Constance Zimmer (Big Sky) picks up a recurring role as Anna Harvey.

Additionally, Chris Sullivan from NBC’s This Is Us appears as Paul Serra. Rafael Cebrián joins the cast as Brad Holt, and Danielle Davenport becomes Marcie Holt. Matthew Del Negro plays Peter Hanney. Ben Shenkman portrays Rabbi Cermak. James Cusati Moyer joins the recurring cast as Ford Rasgon. Derrick Delgado plays Danny Serra, and Christopher Mann plays Michael Rosen.

What is the release date and time of ‘The Calling’ on Peacock?

All eight episodes of The Calling drop to Peacock on Nov. 10, 2022, at midnight.