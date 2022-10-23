‘The Calling’ on Peacock Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know About David E. Kelley’s New Series

Peacock adds to its original catalog with a new investigative crime drama, The Calling, on Nov. 10, 2022. The creator of Big Little Lies, Goliath, and Nine Perfect Strangers, David E. Kelley, produces another intriguing TV series with a different spin on the typical detective show. The Calling, formerly known as The Missing, centers around NYPD Detective Avraham “Avi” Avraham, who uses his belief in humanity to guide his investigative work. Take a look at the release date, cast, and plot of The Calling on Peacock.

The Calling releases on Peacock on Nov. 10, 2022, at midnight ET. The streamer drops episodes 1 to 3 on that day to hook viewers into the new crime drama. Then each subsequent episode hits the streamer weekly on Thursdays, like A Friend of the Family.

‘The Calling’: Juliana Canfield as Janine Harris, and Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham | Heidi Gutman/Peacock

RELATED: ‘A Friend of the Family’ True Crime Series with Jake Lacy: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

What is ‘The Calling’ about on Peacock?

The Calling is based on The Missing File, the first in a series of books written by Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani, who also serves as executive producer on the series. Jeff Wilbusch portrays the main character, Avi, who approaches investigations differently than your typical detective. He uses his Jewish background and faith in humanity to understand why each person is involved in a crime. It helps him to see the internal stories of the suspects and the crime as a whole.

Juliana Canfield (Succession) works alongside Wilbusch as rookie Detective Janine Harris. She’s ambitious and eager to become the best investigator in the NYPD. She’s the opposite of Avi in many ways, but the detectives complement each other.

‘The Calling’ on Peacock: Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham | Heidi Gutman/Peacock

In The Calling Season 1, Avi and Janine take on two primary cases. The first involves a missing child and the lies that come to light between his family members, neighbors, and the local community. Then the second case is a potential act of terrorism at a daycare center.

Who is in the cast of ‘The Calling’ on Peacock?

In addition to Wilbusch as Avi and Canfield as Janine, Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek, A Million Little Things) joins The Calling cast as Captain Kathleen Davies. She is the head honcho at the NYPD — “a tough, no-nonsense, sometimes brusque boss.” The captain knows how to work with complex characters like Avi but demands the best from them. She is also fiercely loyal.

Michael Mosley (The Sinner, Ozark) portrays a veteran cop, Detective Earl Malzone. He uses humor to mask his fear that his best days as a detective are behind him. Malzone has a wife and children. He’s not the best investigator, but he loves his job and the people he works with.

‘The Calling’ on Peacock: Juliana Canfield as Janine Harris | Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Annabelle Dexter-Jones fills a recurring role in The Calling cast as Dania Miller. Noel Fisher (Shameless) joins the cast as Zack Miller. Stephanie Szostak (A Million Little Things) recurs as Nora Conte. Steven Pasquale (Rescue Me, Six Feet Under) plays Leonard Conte. Tony Curran (Outlaw King) portrays John Wentworth. Constance Zimmer (Big Sky) picks up a recurring role as Anna Harvey. Meanwhile, Chris Sullivan from NBC’s This Is Us appears as Paul Serra.

Rafael Cebrián joins the cast as Brad Holt, and Danielle Davenport becomes Marcie Holt. Matthew Del Negro plays Peter Hanney. Ben Shenkman portrays Rabbi Cermak. James Cusati Moyer joins the recurring cast as Ford Rasgon. Derrick Delgado plays Danny Serra, and Christopher Mann plays Michael Rosen.

How many episodes is ‘The Calling’?

The Calling Season 1 is a total of eight 60-minute-long episodes. Below is the full episode schedule with titles:

The Calling Episode 1, “He’s Gone” — Nov. 10, 2022, at midnight ET

The Calling Episode 2, “The Knowing” — Nov. 10, 2022, at midnight ET

The Calling Episode 3, “The Horror” — Nov. 10, 2022, at midnight ET

The Calling Episode 4, “The Break” — Nov. 17, 2022, at midnight ET

The Calling Episode 5, “Shomer” — Nov. 24, 2022, at midnight ET

The Calling Episode 6, “The Pursuers” — Dec. 1, 2022, at midnight ET

The Calling Episode 7, “The Hand of the Diligent” — Dec. 8, 2022, at midnight ET

The Calling Episode 8, “Blameless and Upright” — Dec. 15, 2022, at midnight ET

This article will be updated if the schedule of The Calling episodes changes before the premiere date on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘A Friend of the Family’ Review: Peacock’s True Crime Drama Adds a New Layer to the Jan Broberg Story