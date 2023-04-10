The Cancelation of ‘The Resident’ Brings Fans More Hope For a Second ‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival

Gilmore Girls fans have spent years wondering if a second revival will ever become a reality. The further they get from the 2016 Netflix event, the less likely it seems, but some recent developments in the TV landscape, particularly in the Gilmore Girls universe, have sparked renewed hope. The recent cancelation of The Resident is just one more star that seems to be aligning for a potential reunion.

Fox has canceled ‘The Resident’ after six seasons

Fox has called it quits on their medical drama The Resident. Entertainment Weekly confirmed the cancelation on Apr. 6, although fans suspected season 6 would be the show’s last before the official announcement was made. Season 6 wrapped in January, but Fox remained quiet about the show’s future until now.

So, why does The Resident’s cancelation matter to Gilmore Girls fans? A familiar face starred in the series. Matt Czuchry took on the role of Dr. Conrad Hawkins in the medical drama. Czuchry famously portrayed Logan Huntzberger. Logan, Rory’s college boyfriend, turned affair partner in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Logan is also the father of Rory’s baby.

Matt Czuchry | FOX via Getty Images

Whether Czuchry’s schedule is actually freed up for a second Gilmore Girls revival is unclear, though. Shortly after the cancelation announcement, The Hollywood Reporter attached Czuchry to the upcoming season of American Horror Story. There has yet to be a word on what storyline the famed series will roll out for its twelfth season.

Amy Sherman-Palladino once said a second ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival hadn’t happened because of timing

Timing seems to be everything, especially when it comes to Gilmore Girls. In 2016, Amy Sherman-Palladino spoke openly about how the revival kind of fell into place, with the timing just working out for every one of note. More recently, she opened up about a potential second revival. In an interview with Us Weekly, Sherman-Palladino revealed that she’d happily pen a second Gilmore Girls revival if she knew the timing would work for everyone.

Logan Huntzberger and Rory Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

After Sherman-Palladino’s words, things started to sort of fall into place. Her series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, wrapped production, and This Is Us, starring Milo Ventimiglia, ended its illustrious run. Ventimiglia played Rory Gilmore’s high school love interest, Jess Mariano. Lauren Graham, who portrayed Lorelai Gilmore, weathered the cancelation of her show, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Alexis Bledel, who took on the role of Rory Gilmore, stepped away from The Handmaid’s Tale. It almost feels like Fox canceling The Resident could be the final puzzle piece we needed to get a second revival off the ground. Is it going to happen, though?

Is a second ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival going to happen?

While we’d love to say the cancelation of The Resident and several other shows that kept some key actors super busy indicates a second revival is in the works, that isn’t the case. Well, at least not yet. Netflix and Amy Sherman-Palladino remain coy about the franchise’s future on the streaming service provider. Neither has completely ruled out the possibility, though.

Emily Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

A second Gilmore Girls revival would be a smart choice for Netflix. As the streaming platform competes with other providers, they could use a sure thing. Few shows have garnered as much continued attention, years after its series finale, as Gilmore Girls. Simply put, if Netflix films it, the fans will come for it.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, the entire original series and the revival are still available to stream on Netflix. The Resident is available for streaming on Hulu.