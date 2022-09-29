‘The Challenge 38’: Aneesa Ferreira Might Take a Break After ‘Ride or Dies’

The Challenge star Aneesa Ferreira will compete in her fourth season in a row, the upcoming season 38, alongside three-time champ Jordan Wiseley. She recently revealed that she sustained an ACL injury. As a result, viewers will likely not see the well-liked alum in the immediate seasons following Ride or Dies.

Aneesa Ferreira sustained an ACL injury

Two-time finalist Aneesa Ferreira recently returned for her 16th season, competing alongside three-time champion Jordan Wiseley in Ride or Dies.

In September 2022, shortly after MTV announced her as part of the cast, the veteran revealed she “ruptured” her ACL in an Instagram post. Accompanied with a video showing her working out her knee, Aneesa explained she sustained her injury “a few weeks back” and admitted it resulted in a “rocky road for me filled with ups and downs.”

Last night, Jenny joined the badass elimination performances club! Throwing it back to when two elimination icons faced off in a pole wrestling battle for the ages: Aneesa vs Cara Maria. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/12Piy3evXc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 9, 2020

RELATED: ‘The Challenge 38’ Spoilers: Which ‘Ride or Dies’ Pair Won?

She continued updating her followers on her progress, noting her pre-rehabilitation is coming along well. However, the reality TV star revealed that she needs an ACL graft to perform again physically.

While Aneesa knows she has the strength to get through it, she pointed out the demanding process on her mind and body. As she prepares for the surgery, The Real World star closed by encouraging her followers not to “take your limbs for granted.” As Aneesa has to recover before competing again, it’s presumed she’ll take a break following season 38.

Aneesa is competing in ‘The Challenge 38’ alongside Jordan Wiseley

The Duel 2 finalist has returned for her fourth season in a row, hoping to earn her first victory. The Ride or Die theme encouraged familiar faces from the franchise to compete alongside their “ride or die,” a family member, close friend, or significant other.

Aneesa chose her best friend, James Simon, but it’s reported that he got disqualified from the competition at the beginning.

Normally We would be thrilled to see the Challengers smiling so big, but something’s off here… ? Don’t miss @SmileMovie! #SmileMovie pic.twitter.com/zkYFFJd8xb — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 26, 2022

Therefore, Jordan allegedly joined the season to play the game alongside the popular veteran, fresh off his appearance on spinoff All Stars 3.

The two first met during his 2013 debut for Rivals 2, where he placed second. They both returned for Free Agents but were eliminated back-to-back before the finals, Dirty 30, which Jordan won, and season 35’s Total Madness. Outside of competing in the same seasons together several times, she and Tori Deal, his ex-fianceé, are close friends and jointly host a podcast.

Aneesa has gotten medically disqualified from two seasons

Teamed up with rookie Logan Sampedro during last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies and covered in a strong alliance, the veteran appeared prime to win her first season.

They started the season hot, winning the first daily mission.

Aneesa is left speechless after being defeated by Big T, and says she gave #TheChallenge36 all she had. ? pic.twitter.com/KDodxkXVWc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 26, 2021

However, she got medically disqualified due to a dislocated shoulder in the fifth episode. Aneesa also had the same fate during spinoff Champs vs. Stars as she left the show following four episodes due to an ankle injury.

It’s assumed Aneesa sustained her most recent ACL injury sometime after season 38, as it finished filming in July 2022. The Challenge 38 premieres October 12 on MTV.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Responds to Rumors She ‘Uses’ Friendship With Aneesa Ferreira