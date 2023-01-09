‘The Challenge 38’: Cast Members Reportedly Figured out the Redemption Twist

The Challenge rookie Nurys Mateo says she and a few other cast members correctly guessed the redemption twist before host TJ Lavin introduced it into the game.

Nurys Mateo thinks she manifested the redemption twist in ‘The Challenge 38’

After the “ride or dies” pairs were split into separate teams, host TJ Lavin introduced a twist.

Following eliminations, the players still have a chance to return as long as their partners are still in the game. According to Nurys Mateo, she already guessed a redemption portion existed within the game.

Speaking to the Challenge Mania podcast, she explained that she studied the game as a superfan and remembered the infamous Redemption House from Dirty 30 and Final Reckoning. Therefore, she, former champ Darrell Taylor, and rookie Horacio Gutiérrez started a rumor that Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox, who were eliminated before the twist’s introduction, went into redemption and had a chance to re-enter the game.

According to the rookie, the three told the others that Darrell’s wife had revealed the secret during one of their phone calls. She called it “insane” that they correctly identified the twist, and Nurys admitted she thought she manifested it.

Nurys tried to contact Kenny Clark after her elimination

Kenny Clark was the first sent to redemption followed by Nurys. During the Challenge Mania interview, she admitted she tried to contact Kenny but couldn’t.

According to the rookie, she assumed the eliminated competitors would live together in a Redemption House and asked producers if she could reach out to Kenny via the hotel phone when she discovered that wasn’t the case.

She claimed she wanted to talk to him because she wanted to lift her spirits due to her headspace after getting eliminated from the competition.

However, the newcomer felt they went to great lengths to keep them separate, as Nurys notes she never saw him anytime she exited her hotel room.

Nurys and partner Nelson Thomas were the first pair eliminated from ‘The Challenge 38’

Partnered with ex Nelson Thomas, the Are You the One? star made a mark during her rookie season. After hitting it off with rookie Johnny Middlebrooks at the airport, the two remained close in the house until his early departure. Nurys then moved on to three-time champ Jordan Wiseley, upsetting his ex-fiancee Tori Deal.

As the formerly engaged couple hadn’t spoken for over a year before reuniting in the Challenge house, they had a lot of unresolved feelings. Additionally, Jordan apparently spent time cuddling with Tori in her bed at night while enjoying Nurys’s company, sending mixed signals. Their relationship has deteriorated throughout the season, beginning with his fling with Nurys.

Tori targeted the rookie the first chance she got, admitting the move was partly out of spite. She ended up competing against Double Agents champ Amber Borzotra in a Pole Wrestle-type elimination that she lost. Regardless, the rookie had an impressive debut as she won two daily missions, breaking Nelson’s seasons-long record of losses.

Following her exit, he became the next target as the veteran had to nominate several teams due to his victories. His choice to turn on Amber came back to bite him, and the veteran found himself in elimination against ally Fessy Shafaat. Due to Nelson’s exit, Nurys lost her opportunity to return to the game, and they are the first pair eliminated. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.