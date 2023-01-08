‘The Challenge 38’: Devin Confronted Amber About Calling Him a Snake, but It Didn’t Make the Show

The Challenge veteran Devin Walker and Double Agents champ Amber Borzotra bumped heads during season 38’s Ride or Dies as they accused each other of being snakes and playing both sides of the house. While episodes showed Devin’s growing frustration for Amber, which ultimately resulted in him suggesting she go directly into elimination, it didn’t show an argument between the two. Apparently, he came into her room and confronted her about calling him a snake in a “long” discussion that didn’t make the final episodes.

Devin Walker targeted Amber Borzotra for calling him a snake

When Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo earned the power to nominate four teams for elimination, Devin Walker suggested Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer because he believed they were playing both sides.

Additionally, someone else told him that Amber called him a “snake,” resulting in him targeting her. Amber has since won two eliminations and is still in the game.

Her boyfriend and teammate Chauncey appeared on co-star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, where he discussed the relationship, or lack thereof, with Devin.

The host and seven-time champ admitted he considered the Are You the One? star “hypocritical” for blaming the couple for playing both sides of the house when Devin did as well.

Devin confronted Amber about her comments, but it didn’t make ‘The Challenge 38’

Chauncey answered that Amber pointed it out when he walked into their room and confronted her for calling him a snake.

The “long” conversation didn’t make the final episodes, but Bananas compared it to the blowup he had with Michele Fitzgerald.

According to the winningest player, Devin attempts to publicly exclude people by openly blaming them for things he does, such as playing both sides. During episode 7 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Devin and Amber accused each other of playing dishonest games.

However, as Devin was aligned with power couple Nelson and Nurys, he came out on top as she ended up as the primary vote for elimination. Following the episode, he appeared on Death, Taxes, and Bananas, where he defended his gameplay.

Devin has previously accused Amber of using tactics to manipulate players

He insisted that Amber had multiple agreements with several different competitors and accused her of using “low-level real-world manipulation tactics” to convince others to vote her way.

The reality TV star claimed that “nothing is off limits” for the Double Agents winner as he believes she uses her tears and other players’ “vulnerabilities” to manipulate them.

Devin and Amber have played three straight games together, causing him to think he’s pinpointed her game.

According to the former finalist, he says Amber has reverted to her gameplay in Double Agents, which includes double dipping and offering shallow compliments, as her strategy implemented in Spies, Lies, and Allies didn’t work. He admitted to playing both sides, similar to how he believes Amber plays and doesn’t understand why she’s calling him a snake for it. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.