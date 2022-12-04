‘The Challenge 38’ Fans Noticed Tori Deal Using a Cell Phone, Think She Receives Special Treatment

The Challenge cast members aren’t allowed to use cell phones while filming the competitive reality series. However, eagle eye fans noticed Tori Deal using on in a recent episode of Ride or Dies, and some are convinced it’s proof that production gives her special treatment and is trying to make her the new face of the show.

Fans caught Tori Deal using a cell phone

While filming The Challenge, cast members are forbidden from using their cell phones or the internet.

Therefore, it caught fans’ eyes when they noticed veterans Tori Deal and Nany González using an iPhone to search seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzo’s statistics in preparation for his 40th birthday party.

Some viewers don’t think it’s a big deal and think they might have used a producer’s phone to research the information.

One user also noticed cast members taking pictures with a phone at the club and believed it was not their personal devices but ones given so the crew could use the photos for social media. It’s rumored those phones don’t have internet and are solely used to take pictures and videos of each other. However, others are convinced it’s proof that production allows Tori to do whatever she wants as they plan to make her the face of the show.

Fans think Tori is ‘blackmailing’ producers to keep returning for ‘The Challenge’

Some viewers aren’t fans of Tori and wonder why she keeps returning for more seasons. One Reddit user compiled what they consider evidence that the veteran is “blackmailing” the producers or facing them to make her the face of the long-running reality competition series.

For example, they thought she shouldn’t have returned as a mercenary following her rookie season for Final Reckoning. However, it is worth noting that she had an impressive debut, winning four daily missions, an elimination, and finishing third.

Additionally, the user pointed out that she participated in spinoff Champs vs. Stars twice after only competing in one season of the flagship.

They also noted that MTV publicly fired former champ Dee Nguyen for her problematic tweets surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and stopped casting others with offensive and racist social media posts unearthed, including Rogan O’Connor, Georgia Harrison, Natalie Duran, and Mattie Breaux. However, production continues to work with Tori, who has tweeted homophobic sentiments.

Fans think production wants Tori to get her first win

Additionally, they noticed casting appeared to work in her favor.

For example, two recent female champions, Cara Maria Sorbello and Jenny West, haven’t returned in a few seasons, causing the Reddit user to believe production might have stopped casting them to give Tori an easier ride to get her first win.

Finally, Tori attends vacations with several castmates after the season, including Aneesa Ferreira, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Kaycee Clark.

However, unlike Cara’s War of the Worlds 2 alliance, they continue to get cast. Therefore, the user believes something fishy is happening with Tori and the production. Others seem to agree and are convinced her phone use is evidence. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.