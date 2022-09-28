‘The Challenge 38’: Johnny Bananas and Nany González Previously Dated

The Challenge 38 “ride or die” pairs Nany González and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio previously dated. Here’s a look back on their relationship history.

During The Challenge: War of the Worlds (2018), Nany González’s budding relationship quickly fizzled when she began flirting with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

Following the episode, she appeared on the after show where she detailed her past with the seven-time champ. According to Nany, the two developed a “cool relationship” following her 2011 The Real World: Las Vegas season. While the veteran didn’t dive into the seriousness of their romance, it’s assumed they were dating. However, she said they parted ways because she found him untrustworthy.

Nany recalled the two didn’t talk to each other until the first time they competed in the same season, The Challenge: Rivals 2. They participated in several seasons with one another, including Free Agents, where the two won a daily mission paired together and competed as teammates in Battle of the Exes 2.

Nany and Bananas won four “ex-ile” battles to make it back in the house and had a chance until their elimination just before the finals. Even though they competed well and have since appeared in multiple seasons together, they haven’t rekindled their romance. Their partnership in the upcoming The Challenge: Ride or Dies marks their second time working together and could result in her first victory.

Johnny Bananas is currently single

During 2010’s Cutthroat, Johnny Bananas and Camila Nakagawa had a brief fling that didn’t develop into much as he reportedly dated someone at the time.

They returned for Battle of the Exes alongside each other. Although they were both single at the time, they didn’t rekindle their romance. However, they won the season together, taking home $75,000.

Around filming for Rivals 2 in 2012, Bananas got into a relationship with Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Hannah Teter. They dated for five years, breaking up around 2017’s Vendettas. Around 2019, he began dating Big Brother: Over the Top winner Morgan Willett after their quick elimination from War of the Worlds.

The two traveled together and lived with one another until she announced their breakup around September 2021. She implied their split has to do with him cheating on his part. Johnny Bananas appears to be single heading into The Challenge 38.

Nany has had several ‘Challenge’ hookups, currently dating Kaycee Clark

In 2011, Nany made her reality TV debut on The Real World: Las Vegas while in a six-year relationship. However, she acted on her attraction to roommate Adam Royer, eventually ending their romance for him. The new fling didn’t last long as he went into a drunken rage one night, causing her to move on from him.

During Rivals 2, her second season of The Challenge, Nany had an often-forgotten one-episode showmance with Marlon Williams. While competing on Free Agents, she hit it off with Cohutta Grindstaff, and they appeared to have a genuine relationship. The two continued dating after the show until he dumped her, upsetting Nany, who talked about the split during Battle of the Bloodlines.

The reality star also hooked up with Johnny Reilly on Free Agents after she and Cohutta spoke about making things serious. Even though Johnny Bananas told him what happened, the four-time competitor pursued the relationship with Nany. After she and Cohutta ended things, Nany tried to move on with Hunter Barfield during War of the Worlds 2 but felt betrayed when she discovered that he had a girlfriend at the time.

Additionally, she hit it off with rookie Asaf Goren in Total Madness before his early elimination. She then turned her sights on Big Brother winner Kaycee Clark who denied the advancements as she had a girlfriend. Nany then got into a relationship with someone outside of The Challenge universe until she and Kaycee began dating in 2021. The two are still dating ahead of their appearance in The Challenge 38, which premieres October 12 on MTV.

