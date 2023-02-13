‘The Challenge 38’: Kenny Clark Addresses His Nearly Invisible Edit

The Challenge champ Kaycee Clark competed with her brother in season 38’s Ride or Dies. However, many fans forgot about him as he rarely appeared in the show.

Kenny Clark addresses his nearly invisible edit in ‘The Challenge 38’

The Challenge champ Kaycee Clark returned for her fourth consecutive season after winning last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies alongside her younger brother, Kenny.

The two were disqualified before the first challenge due to a positive COVID-19 test but re-entered the game in the following episode.

Kenny remained in the house for 10 episodes before the redemption challenge but barely appeared in the show as no storylines revolved around him, and his confessionals received nearly no airtime.

Despite having a sister who has competed in the past three finals, winning one, he had almost made history with his invisible edit. In a February 2023 interview with Challenge Mania, the younger Clark addressed his perceived erasure from the show. Although Kenny wishes he received more air time, the California native admitted he understood.

Kenny talks about the few edits he did receive

According to the 33-year-old, he’s married and describes himself as a “laid back” person. Therefore, Kenny isn’t flirting with the other contestants and doesn’t start drama, admitting it probably doesn’t make the best TV.

Even though he didn’t receive much airtime, the rookie thought he got a good edit when facing Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat in a challenge where the contestants had to push each other off a beam suspended over the water.

Kenny admitted he only lasted a few seconds until falling but noted the edit made it seem like he had a chance for a bit.

During the mini-final, the newcomer received one of his lone confessionals, describing the challenge as “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.” Kenny claimed it made him look weak but clarified the comment referred to a knee injury he sustained.

Kenny was the first eliminated when the game turned into teams

The San Diego native thought his game was over before it began when he and Kaycee got pulled from the competition series because they tested positive for COVID. However, Emmy Russ and Nam Vo’s choice to quit before the second challenge opened the door for the siblings to return.

Due to her connections, they remained safe for most of the competition, only finding themselves up for nomination once when Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald pitted them against her girlfriend Nany González and teammate Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

The exes pulled the “safe” dagger and opted to protect the Clarks from elimination. A few weeks later, the game turned into teams, and Kenny found himself on Moriah Jadea’s weaker team.

They lost their first challenge, resulting in the younger brother facing rookie sensation Horacio Gutiérrez, who sent him packing. The 33-year-old spent two weeks in quarantine until he returned for another chance to re-enter the competition. However, the two couldn’t beat Fessy and Moriah or Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira, ending their game for good a couple of episodes before the final. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.