‘The Challenge 38’: Nurys and Ravyn Reportedly Got Into a ‘Shouting Match’ off-Camera

The Challenge 38 rookies Ravyn Rochelle and Nurys Mateo were romantically interested in newcomer Johnny Middlebrooks. He entered the season with Ravyn and might have given her hope for something more, but he also wanted to pursue Nurys. According to Aneesa Ferreira, the ladies eventually got into a “shouting match” off-camera.

Ravyn Rochelle and Nurys Mateo reportedly got into a fight during ‘The Challenge 38’

Rookies Ravyn Rochelle and Johnny Middlebrooks entered The Challenge 38 as a “ride or die” pair. Ravyn seemed to believe something more could happen between the two, presumably from comments he made, but Johnny pursued newcomer Nurys Mateo instead.

Although she claimed it didn’t bother her, Ravyn seemed upset by it. Veteran Aneesa Ferreira recently gave more insight into the situation during the October 27 episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast alongside Tori Deal and co-hosts Da’Vonne Rogers and Devyn Simone.

Relationship Status: Ride Or Dies ?



See if Nelson and Nurys are great partners (both on and off the field ?) when #TheChallenge38 premieres WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/576x7e8y0b — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 19, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Details Mental Health Journey in Lengthy Instagram Post

According to the 16-time player, the cast had bonfires where they would hang out and sing throughout the season. During one, she and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio wanted to figure out the drama between the rookie pair.

She implied Bananas might have instigated something between Ravyn and Nurys, although she’s unsure, and eventually, the two got into a “shouting match” in the kitchen. Aneesa admitted she didn’t hear exactly what they were saying but overheard them yelling at each other. The veteran continued explaining that the ladies eventually hashed it out in a bathroom with no cameras.

Ravyn and Johnny won the first daily mission of ‘The Challenge 38’

Aneesa believes the budding romance between Johnny and Nurys upset Ravyn because he led her to think they might have something before pursuing someone else when he entered The Challenge house.

Ultimately, Aneesa thinks Ravyn wanted “affirmation” from her partner. Johnny and Ravyn kicked off their rookie season by winning the first daily mission.

Johnny and Ravyn killed that! We're proud too ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/mpzGkFUNxL — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 27, 2022

Unlike last season, the newcomers wanted to take charge of the house. Therefore, they didn’t waste time going after the veterans and picked Devin Walker and Tori, Kailah Casillas and her husband Sam Bird, and rookie pair Kim Tränka and Colleen Schneider, to cover their tracks, for interrogation.

Johnny and Ravyn threw Kailah and Sam into elimination, who went against Devin and Tori. The latter pulled out the win, sending the newlyweds home.

Johnny and Ravyn became the third team eliminated

Their move, especially as they doubled down on it, painted a huge target on their back, and the pair landed in interrogation the following episode.

However, his alliance with Jay Starrett paid off as he drew the “safe” dagger and opted to save them. The rookie pair didn’t get as lucky the next episode as winners Fessy Shafaat and Moriah Jadea picked them outright for elimination.

"Trust everyone to be themselves but trust that YOU can see them well." – DMX – Johnny Middlebrooks ?



See if Johnny and Ravyn have what it takes to bring home the ? when #TheChallenge38 premieres WED OCT 12 at 8/7c only on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/DJjjBY14aL — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 29, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Season 38: TJ Lavin Reportedly ‘Blown Away’ by 1 Rookie

They were defeated by Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser and sent home. It’s unclear how serious Johnny is about Nurys as he seemed to forget about her in his exit interview.

It’s believed that Johnny and Ravyn didn’t rekindle their romance and aren’t currently together. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies is airing Wednesdays on MTV.