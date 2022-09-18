‘The Challenge 38’ Showrunner Says the Season ‘Feels a Little Bit More Authentic’

The Challenge 38 will return to MTV in October 20202. Showrunner Emer Harkin teased the upcoming season, promising nostalgia for the fans.

‘The Challenge 38’ reportedly ‘feels a little bit more authentic’

MTV announced the return of the longstanding reality competition series The Challenge with its 38th season, Ride or Dies. Touted as a historic cast as the members play alongside their friend, family member, or significant other, the season will test the pairs.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Emer Harkin teased the cast will have to navigate twists that might leave the players wondering if their own “ride or die” is plotting against them. “They might separate and come back together,” he hinted.

Additionally, Harkin claimed the season would feature twists that hadn’t been incorporated into the reality show. He also elaborated on other differences, claiming it won’t feature the spy theme again. For The Challenge 38, the season will focus on relationships, pointing to them as “the reason that we’ve all grown up loving The Challenge and keep coming back for more.”

Wanting to get back to the basics, the showrunner teased a “colorful, energetic, effervescent celebration” of the longstanding show that reminds viewers of “old school seasons” in a way that “feels a little bit more authentic.” According to the showrunner, Ride or Dies will have “all the hallmarks of a great Challenge season.”

‘The Challenge 38’ cast

The cast includes Big Brother’s Amber Borzorta (2 seasons, 1 win) and her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer, Ultimate Beastmaster’s Nam Vo (2 seasons) and rookie Emmy Russ, Are You the One? ’s Devin Walker (6 seasons, 2 finals) and Tori Deal (6 seasons, 3 finals), Big Brother’s Fessy Shafaat (3 seasons, 2 finals) and rookie Moriah Jadea, Fresh Meat 2’s Laurel Stucky (6 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win) and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love’s Jakk Maddox, Real World’s Kailah Casillas (5 seasons, 1 final) and husband Sam Bird, Survivor’s Turbo and girlfriend Tamara Alfaro, Are You the One?s Nelson Thomas (8 seasons, 2 finals) and ex Nurys Mateo, Survivor’s Jay Starrett (2 seasons) and Michele Fitzgerald (1 season), rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser (Love Island USA winner), newcomers Kim Traenka and Colleen Schneider, Love Island’s Johnny Middlebrooks and rookie Ravyn Rochelle, Big Brother’s Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera, Real World’s Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (20 seasons, 7 wins) and Nany González (12 seasons, 3 finals), Jordan Wiseley (7 seasons, 3 wins), and Aneesa Ferreira (15 seasons, 2 finals), Darrell Taylor (9 seasons, 4 wins) and Veronica Portillo (11 seasons, 3 wins, 1 final), and Kaycee Clark (3 seasons, 2 finals, 1 win) and her brother Kenny.

Tori Deal previously teased her chaotic experience

Additionally, Tori has left hints about what viewers can expect in The Challenge 38.

After the cast was announced, she publicly responded to a fan who pointed out her competing in the same season as her ex-fiance Jordan.

The pair split shortly after she filmed Double Agents in December 2020 after getting engaged during 2019’s War of the Worlds 2. Spoiler accounts have reported that Jordan joined the season alongside Aneesa as a partner midway, surprising Tori and the rest of the cast, who weren’t expecting him.

Replying to the fan, the veteran claimed viewers can expect a “s*** show” before later clarifying it would be “chaos” that fans should find “very entertaining.” The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies premieres October 12 at 8/7c on MTV.

