‘The Challenge 38’ Spoilers: Which ‘Ride or Dies’ Pair Won?

The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies challenges fan favorites to compete alongside their friend, family member, or significant member for the title. Which pair won?

‘The Challenge 38’ cast includes Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Kaycee Clark

MTV has announced The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies, which invites fan favorites to play alongside their close friends, family members, and significant others, similar to Battle of the Bloodlines.

The cast includes Big Brother’s Amber Borzorta (2 seasons, 1 win) and her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer, Ultimate Beastmaster’s Nam Vo (2 seasons) and rookie Emmy Russ, Are You the One?’s Devin Walker (6 seasons, 2 finals) and Tori Deal (6 seasons, 3 finals), Big Brother’s Fessy Shafaat (3 seasons, 2 finals) and rookie Moriah Jadea, Fresh Meat 2’s Laurel Stucky (6 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win) and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love’s Jakk Maddox, Real World’s Kailah Casillas (5 seasons, 1 final) and husband Sam Bird, Survivor’s Turbo and girlfriend Tamara Alfaro, Are You the One?s Nelson Thomas (8 seasons, 2 finals) and ex Nurys Mateo, Survivor’s Jay Starrett (2 seasons) and Michele Fitzgerald (1 season), rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser (Love Island USA winner), newcomers Kim Traenka and Colleen Schneider, Love Island’s Johnny Middlebrooks and rookie Ravyn Rochelle, Big Brother’s Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera, Real World’s Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (20 seasons, 7 wins) and Nany González (12 seasons, 3 finals), Jordan Wiseley (7 seasons, 3 wins), and Aneesa Ferreira (15 seasons, 2 finals), Darrell Taylor (9 seasons, 4 wins) and Veronica Portillo (11 seasons, 3 wins, 1 final), and Kaycee Clark (3 seasons, 2 finals, 1 win) and her brother Kenny.

Who won ‘The Challenge 38?’

According to spoiler account PinkRose, Johnny Bananas and Nany, Jordan and Aneesa, rookies Horacio and Olivia, and Devin and Tori reportedly advanced to the finals, with the latter pulling out the victory.

The Challenge 38 is the first win for Tori and Devin, who are competing for their seventh time.

Devin Walker and Tori Deal will have to face people from the past during ‘The Challenge 38’

During The Challenge 38, Devin and Tori will be put in uncomfortable situations as he will have to face Johnny Bananas, and she will publicly reunite with Jordan for the first time since their 2021 split.

Devin and Johnny most recently competed in 2018’s Final Reckoning, where they got into a huge fight, resulting in the AYTO star getting offended when the seven-time champ brought up his deceased father.

It’s reported the two have since moved on from the situation, although there are several versions of how it went down. Regardless, it’ll be interesting when the two meet face to face again during season 38.

Additionally, Tori will live in the house with her ex-fiance Jordan. The two got engaged during 2019’s War of the Worlds 2 but split up in December 2020, shortly after she returned from filming Double Agents. Although it appears the two are on good terms, even though Jemmye Carroll’s video exposing details of their breakup nearly threatened it, things could get messy if one starts hooking up with someone in the house. The Challenge 38 premieres October 12 at 8/7c on MTV.

