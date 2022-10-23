‘The Challenge 38’: TJ Lavin Reportedly Went off on Emmy Russ When She Quit: ‘Just Go!’

German reality TV star Emmy Russ quit The Challenge Season 38 after one mission. Reportedly, host TJ Lavin wasn’t happy with her and didn’t care to know her name, telling her to “just go.”

Emmy Russ quit ‘The Challenge’ Season 38

Remembered from her time on Celebrity Big Brother Germany 8, Beauty & the Nerd 2, and Secret Story Spain 1, Elmira “Emmy” Russ joined MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 alongside her “ride or die” veteran Nam Vo.

They entered the game before the first mission as replacements for reigning champ Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny due to what she has since revealed as positive COVID-19 tests.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Emmy Russ Explains Why She Quit: ‘I Felt so Used’

The two avoided the first elimination as they didn’t get pulled into the Zone by winners Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle.

Before they competed in the second challenge, Emmy decided to quit. It’s unclear why she wanted to leave, as she decided off-camera. However, it resulted in Nam’s early exit as well.

Host TJ Lavin reportedly went off on Emmy went she quit

After the episode, fans wanted to know more about Emmy’s sudden exit. Rookies Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser were live on Instagram, and followers asked for more insight into the first voluntary walk of the season.

Nurys noted that she saw Emmy speaking with production before the challenge but didn’t pay it any mind, assuming another twist might be coming.

Once the cast arrived at the mission, the Are You the One? alum said host TJ Lavin announced “German royalty” in the house, initially causing the competitors to clap. However, the BMX legend silenced them by clarifying his remark, noting Emmy quit because she thought she was “too good.”

Nurys continued and said the host repeatedly referred to her as “Emily.” When the German reality star attempted to correct him, the host apparently went off on the rookie, telling her, “I don’t care what your name is, just go!” It shocked newcomer Nurys, who warned the viewers, “don’t quit on TJ’s anything; it’s never a good look.”

Emmy has since opened up about her decision to quit

After the episode featuring her exit aired, Emmy took to Instagram to give her side of the story. She began by noting she arrived ready to compete but discovered her status as an alternate, not a primary cast member, on the first day of filming and after a week in quarantine.

The revelation upset Emmy as she felt “unappreciated,” and it messed up her vibe heading into the show. Regardless, she went through with it and teamed up with Nam, who she knows from the German reality TV circuit, as they had a decent friendship.

TJ hates quitters, and we love him! Check out #TheChallengeXXX cast as they share their favorite memories of @tjlavin ? pic.twitter.com/Q9TUqRkDcM — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 29, 2017

According to Emmy, he treated her well until the competition began. She claims Nam abandoned her for his veteran friend once he got inside the house, resulting in her feeling “used.”

Additionally, Emmy said the Ultimate Beastmaster knows her personality from their time on reality TV but would try to quiet her when she attempted to speak up. Therefore, the rookie claimed it made her afraid to say anything to him. Emmy closed by insisting she didn’t know her choice would affect Nam and apologized to him. The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Has Nam Vo Taken the Title From Leroy Garrett as the Unluckiest Player?